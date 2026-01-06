CleanSpark Releases December 2025 Bitcoin Mining Update

Calendar year bitcoin production increase of more than 10% year over year

Completes year marked by strategic milestones and entry into AI data centers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended December 31, 2025.

"December closed 2025 with continued strong operational performance across our mining operations and Digital Asset Management groups," said Matt Schultz, CleanSpark Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "We grew bitcoin production more than 10% year over year despite ongoing network difficulty increases. Our operational strength and active monetization strategies are creating a durable foundation as we advance AI infrastructure plans in Georgia, Texas, and beyond. We are making strong progress with potential tenants and will continue pursuing strategic energy opportunities to support long-term portfolio growth."

Fast-Acting Demand Response for TVA

In Tennessee, CleanSpark briefly curbed its Bitcoin mining power consumption last month by hundreds of megawatts during one of the coldest days of the year as part of long-established flexible consumption capabilities. The Company powered down operations across 11 sites in the state within 10 minutes of the Tennessee Valley Authority's request, enabled by CleanSpark's customized communications system. CleanSpark's software team developed an integration which allows TVA to swiftly coordinate a curtailment of power including the length and volume needed to be returned to the grid in times of emergency or increased demand due to extreme weather events. This ability is called demand response and helps balance supply and demand, prevents blackouts, and reduces the need for additional power plants or infrastructure.

"This curtailment demonstrates our continued commitment to being a reliable partner to utilities and the communities in which we operate," said Scott Garrison, CleanSpark Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President. "We take our responsibility seriously to act as good stewards by leveraging our ability to engage in demand response so our local utility partners can keep the lights on when our neighbors need it most. Our ability to respond rapidly reflects the depth of our technology, expertise, and the strength of our operational discipline. We remain focused on advancing processes that enhance efficiency and ensure our operations are fully aligned with the evolving needs of our partners."

Calendar Year 2025 Success

In addition to CleanSpark's previously highlighted achievements in fiscal year 2025, the Company closed out the calendar year with momentum that continues to accelerate its journey.

Announced evolution from pure-play Bitcoin miner to include AI compute along with the hiring of Jeffrey Thomas as SVP of AI Data Centers

miner to include AI compute along with the hiring of Jeffrey Thomas as SVP of AI Data Centers Selected Submer as first strategic partner for AI data center expansion in North America

Entered Texas market with acquired rights of a 271-acre site and long-term power supply agreements totaling 285 megawatts for AI data center

Closed on an upsized $1.15 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, empowering CleanSpark to expand its power portfolio

December 2025 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 622 Peak single day bitcoin production 20.59 Average daily bitcoin production 20.07 CY2025 bitcoin produced 7,746

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50.0 EH/s Average operating hashrate 47.2 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of December 31 245,199

Bitcoin Treasury Metrics Total bitcoin holdings as of December 312 13,099 Total bitcoin sold 577 Total USD proceeds from sale of BTC 2 $51,461,322 Average price per BTC sold $89,210

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract3 1.45 Utilized MW4 808

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network.

2As of December 31, 2025, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,099 in total (1,647 bitcoin of this amount was posted as collateral or as a receivable all related to derivative transactions).

3GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements.

4Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We own a portfolio of more than 1.4 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

