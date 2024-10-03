CleanSpark Releases September 2024 Bitcoin Mining Update

Company finishes FY2024 with over 8,000 bitcoin in treasury, reaching 27.6 EH/s in hashrate and 552 MW of operational capacity at wholly-owned sites, increases of 258%, 187% and 132% from FY2023 respectively

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ending September 30, 2024.

"I would like to thank the communities where we operate for their continued support following Hurricane Helene. Power has been restored to all sites with the exception of approximately 45 MW, which we expect to be restored in the coming days. As we reflect on the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, we believe CleanSpark performed exceptionally well. During the past year, we grew our hashrate from 9.6 EH/s to 27.6 EH/s, or 187%, with 5 EH/s coming online just during the month of September. The Company executed its plan to strategically diversify its portfolio across three new states and completed multiple expansions at existing data centers," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "During this same period of rapid growth, our share price increased approximately 145% compared to September 30, 2023. These results came from successfully navigating the halving, closing multiple acquisitions, delivering significant organic growth, and even riding out a hurricane to close out the year. We have successfully worked our way through each opportunity and obstacle and look forward to fiscal year 2025 with a goal of delivering even greater results. Our strategic approach pre- and post-halving has allowed us to not only showcase our operational excellence but also strengthen our treasury, which now exceeds 8,000 self-mined bitcoin."

"Our expansion efforts have not slowed down, and we are actively racking miners at newly acquired sites and at our existing facilities as part of our fleet upgrade plan. Through these efforts, we expect to reach 30 EH/s during October 2024. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, we are positioned to rapidly achieve our forecasted growth to 50 EH/s and beyond. We look forward to providing further updates on 2025 in the coming weeks."

September Bitcoin Mining Update (unaudited)

Bitcoin mined in September: 493

mined in September: 493 CY2024 bitcoin mined: 5,079

mined: 5,079 FY2024 ( October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 ) bitcoin mined: 7,098

to ) mined: 7,098 Total bitcoin holdings as of September 30 : 8,049

holdings as of : 8,049 Total bitcoin sold in September: 2.5

sold in September: 2.5 Deployed fleet: 188,520

Fleet efficiency: 21.94 J/Th

Month-end operating hashrate: 27.6 EH/s

The Company sold 2.5 bitcoin in September 2024 at an average price of approximately $58,287 per bitcoin. Peak hashrate reached 27.6 EH/s. Hurricane Helene impacted the Company's operations at the end of September, leading to an average hashrate of 23.4 EH/s for the month, resulting in an average of 16.43 bitcoin mined daily and a single day high of 19.52 bitcoin mined.

Additional Updates

Hurricane Helene. A statement was issued on behalf of CEO Zach Bradford regarding Hurricane Helene. The Company experienced no material damage to any site infrastructure and is not aware of any material losses related to its mining servers. As of October 2, 2024, all but 45 MW of power has been restored to the Company's sites and the remaining 45 MW are expected to be restored in the coming days.

Dalton, Georgia: During September, the Company energized its 15 MW expansion in Dalton.

Sandersville, Georgia: The Company energized the 50 MW final phase of its 150 MW expansion in Sandersville.

Tennessee. The Company agreed to acquire seven bitcoin mining facilities and certain associated parcels of land in the Knoxville area, totaling 85 MW of bitcoin mining capacity at closing. As of September 30, 2024, five of the sites, which will support 65MW, had closed. The final two sites, which will support 20 MW, are expected to close in the coming days. The combined sites are expected to support a total of 5 EH/s once all the latest generation S21 pro miners are fully installed.

The company anticipates the completion of the acquisition of GRIID Infrastructure Inc. will occur before month's end.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: The Company closed on its second site and preparations are underway for the construction of the first data center.

Clinton, Mississippi. The Company acquired two bitcoin mining sites and associated land near Clinton, which will be delivered to CleanSpark turnkey ready with an expected completion date of December 1, 2024. Upon completion and installation, the site will house S21 pro miners with an expected combined operating hashrate of approximately 1 EH/s.

Massena, New York. The Company made the strategic decision on October 1, 2024, not to renew its hosting agreement with Coinmint. The Company currently intends to focus all future efforts on its portfolio of wholly-owned and operated sites. The agreement with Coinmint is now set to expire on January 1, 2025.

