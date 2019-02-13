CleanSpark Retains Donohoe Advisory To Assist In Uplisting To A National Securities Exchange

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) today announced that it has engaged Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ("Donohoe Advisory") in connection with its efforts to seek a listing for its common shares on a national securities exchange.

Donohoe Advisory was founded by Dave Donohoe in 2004, and since that time the firm has successfully represented nearly 1,000 public companies in a wide range of listing proceedings and engagements at both Nasdaq and the NYSE. Each professional member of Donohoe Advisory's team previously worked for either The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") or the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") . Prior to forming Donohoe Advisory, Dave Donohoe spent 9+ years with Nasdaq, where he ultimately served as Chief Counsel in the Listing Qualifications Department. Bruce Poignant, who serves as a Senior Consultant for Donohoe Advisory, will also be working closely with CleanSpark. Mr. Poignant spent more than 20 years in the Exchange space, working at both the American Stock Exchange and the NYSE. Additional information relating to Donohoe Advisory is available at www.donohoeadvisory.com .

Zachary Bradford, President and CFO of CleanSpark stated, "At this juncture in our corporate growth, we believe that we are well positioned to pursue a listing on a national exchange. Our engagement of Donohoe Advisory will help to further this effort. We anticipate that the increased visibility, transparency and compliance will provide greater opportunities for our current and future stakeholders."

About CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution for modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's customers include not only energy consumers but the distributed energy ecosystem at large including developers, installers, EPCs (Engineering Procurement and Construction), IPPs (Independent Power Producers), and energy storage vendors. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

For more information on CleanSpark, please visit http://www.cleanspark.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, testing and operational performance, projections of results of specific activities and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact – CleanSpark Investor Relations:

S. Matthew Schultz

Chief Executive Officer

(801) 244-4405

matt@cleanspark.com

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

