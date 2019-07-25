CleanSpark Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement to Provide its Solution to the Global Tuna Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), a microgrid company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced it executed an agreement with a strategic partner in the tuna cannery business.

"The Company's new partner has participated for decades in this $11.38 billion-dollar global industry. The tuna industry is projected to reach $13.75 billion by 2023 and there is an increasing need to make the existing infrastructure more energy efficient to offset increasing costs. This industry represents an overlooked and untouched opportunity in the market. The Company anticipates this relationship will result in direct orders for our controls platform for integration into existing energy assets on certain sites and also orders for turn-key solutions for sites that have never incorporated distributed energy resources," said Matthew Schultz CEO of CleanSpark.

"The industry as a whole is experiencing ever increasing scrutiny and pressure to reduce its carbon footprint globally which creates a significant opportunity for CleanSpark. It also creates a meaningful opportunity for each individual cannery to take ownership of the conversation relating to environmental sustainability while also decreasing operating costs," said Zach Bradford President of CleanSpark.

"When a market such as this has been largely overlooked, the ability to deliver exceptional results increases significantly. Considering that many of these facilities have not completed significant upgrades for an extended period of time, the energy savings realized are often significantly increased due to the use of less efficient machinery and equipment. This agreement may represent a multimillion-dollar opportunity for CleanSpark," said Anthony Vastola VP of Projects for CleanSpark.

CleanSpark firmly believes that reducing energy and production costs along with the carbon footprint in the industry is an obvious first step to achieving the goal of being a good steward of our environment, and CleanSpark has the solution to achieve this.

About CleanSpark, Inc.:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

