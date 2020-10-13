CleanSpark Subsidiary p2klabs Executes $1M Contract

CleanSpark Wins Million-Dollar Contract Tweet this

On the recent developments, CleanSpark's CRO and p2klabs founder Amer Tadayon stated, "This contract renewal shows that not only can we attract new business, but we have also proven our value as a trusted partner with our clients. Continuing to work with LAWCLERK and adding a developer like ILAL shows our capability to grow existing business and attract major clients in our target verticals which include energy, hotel/gaming, legal, and healthcare. We have been extremely fortunate to retain existing clients and add new business even during this economic downturn. The support and resources garnered as a result of our acquisition by CleanSpark have enabled p2klabs to increase our focus on execution and growth."

Greg Garman, Co-founder and CEO of LAWCLERK.LEGAL commented, "We've been extremely pleased with p2k's efforts thus far and are excited to continue our partnership which has contributed to exponential growth over a short period of time. Their diverse service offerings which complement our team will expand the capabilities of our legal platform to make a fundamental and lasting change to the practice of law."

Parties interested in learning more about p2klabs products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the Company's website at www.p2klabs.com

Investors are encouraged to contact the Company at [email protected], or visiting the Company's website at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

About p2klabs:

p2klabs, a CleanSpark company, is a marketing, design, and development agency based in Las Vegas, NV. Our services consist of innovation consulting and business process methodologies. We orchestrate national digital marketing, and demand generation campaigns for leading companies and product lines. From product launch to growth marketing, and sales process refinement, our team has top-level design and marketing resources to take concepts to successful strategies.

About LAWCLERK.LEGAL:

LAWCLERK's mission is to improve the lives of lawyers and the legal industry. With LAWCLERK's help, lawyers can be better at what they do, get more done – faster, produce better legal work – cheaper, and make more money, all while lowering the cost of legal services to their clients. For more information go to: https://www.lawclerk.legal/

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the successful integration of GridFabric into CleanSpark, the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, timing of orders and deliveries, ongoing demand for its software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for its products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact - Investor Relations:

CleanSpark Inc.

Investor Relations

(801)-244-4405

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cleanspark.com

