CleanStart launches CleanSight to uncover hidden container risk and map vulnerabilities to trusted replacement images

Helps enterprises identify inherited software risk and accelerate remediation with secure container alternatives

Key Highlights

CleanStart introduces CleanSight to help enterprises identify and remediate container risk across hybrid environments

Discovers container assets across AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premises environments through a unified inventory view

Generates SBOMs with deep dependency mapping to uncover inherited vulnerabilities, hidden packages, and license exposure

Maps vulnerable container images to secure replacement images with a defined remediation path

Combines container discovery, dependency analysis, and remediation into a unified risk visibility and response workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanStart, a provider of verifiable and compliance-ready container images, today announced CleanSight, a new container asset discovery and remediation platform designed to help enterprises identify hidden software risk across hybrid environments and map vulnerabilities to trusted remediation paths.

Organizations often lack visibility into the container images, dependencies, and software components running across cloud and on-premises environments, making it difficult to identify inherited risk, understand exposure, and remediate vulnerable software with confidence. Opaque container contents, disconnected security tools, and inconsistent inventory visibility leave many teams struggling to understand what is actually running across their infrastructure.

"CleanSight was built to close that gap by connecting visibility directly to remediation." Post this

CleanSight helps organizations discover container assets across hybrid environments, generate SBOMs with full dependency visibility, analyze vulnerabilities and risky upstream components, and map each identified risk to a trusted replacement image with a defined remediation path.

Unlike traditional scanning tools that stop at visibility, CleanSight connects discovery directly to remediation by helping organizations replace vulnerable and unsupported container images with hardened, verifiable alternatives built through CleanStart's reproducible and hermetic build pipelines.

"Most security tools can tell teams what is vulnerable. Very few can tell them what they should trust instead," said Nilesh Jain, CEO of CleanStart. "Organizations need more than alerts and dashboards. They need a clear path to replace risky software with trusted alternatives. CleanSight was built to close that gap by connecting visibility directly to remediation."

Assessments examine container images and their upstream components to identify inherited vulnerabilities, outdated base layers, risky dependencies, misconfigurations, and license exposure that often remain hidden across registries and infrastructure environments.

"Software risk is often inherited through the container images and dependencies organizations deploy every day," said Biswajit De, CTO of CleanStart. "Many teams still lack visibility into those components across their environments or a practical path to remediation once risk is identified. CleanSight helps organizations understand what they are running and connects every issue to a remediation path built around trusted software."

By combining continuous asset discovery, dependency-level visibility, and guided remediation, CleanSight helps organizations reduce container risk across hybrid infrastructure environments while accelerating the adoption of secure and verifiable software foundations.

For more information about CleanSight and CleanStart's approach to trusted container remediation, visit CleanStart.

About CleanStart

CleanStart provides trusted software foundations for modern infrastructure by building verifiable container images from trusted sources using reproducible, hermetic build pipelines. Founded by Nilesh Jain, Vijendra Katiyar, and Biswajit De, each with more than two decades of global cybersecurity leadership experience, CleanStart helps organizations reduce risk, secure their software supply chain, and maintain continuous trust from build to runtime across environments.

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SOURCE CleanStart