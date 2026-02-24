CLEAR AND MOUNT SINAI ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO BRING SIMPLE AND SECURE HEALTHCARE EXPERIENCES TO NEW YORKERS

First health system in New York City to deploy CLEAR1, providing seamless experience for employees and patients

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced a collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) that will enhance digital experiences for both patients and employees and reinforce both organizations' commitment to healthcare innovation.

Mount Sinai will be the first health system in New York City to deploy CLEAR1 — CLEAR's secure identity platform — to power a single, interoperable identity across the Mount Sinai ecosystem.

As one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, Mount Sinai touches the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers every year across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient sites, over 600 research and clinical labs, its school of nursing, and its leading school of medicine and graduate education. With CLEAR1, Mount Sinai plans to provide employees and patients with a modern and enhanced way to identify themselves when they access systems or check in for care — laying the groundwork for a simple and seamless identity experience that can travel with them across the health system.

"CLEAR's mission is to make everyday experiences safer and easier by connecting people to their secure identity," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "There's no more meaningful place to deliver on that promise than in healthcare, and we're especially proud to do it with Mount Sinai here in our New York City backyard."

"At Mount Sinai, digital innovation is how we make care safer, simpler, and more connected for the communities we serve," said Lisa S. Stump, MS, FASHP, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "By collaborating with CLEAR, we are strengthening our cybersecurity and infrastructure networks, while also making it easier for patients and employees to securely access the care and services they need."

"CLEAR is proud to collaborate with Mount Sinai within the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem to support their commitment to a simpler, more connected patient experience," said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare at CLEAR.

CLEAR1 stands out in healthcare settings for its ability to embed directly into core platforms like EHRs, patient portals, and clinician tools to streamline account creation, access, and recovery. By unifying digital channels with check-in touchpoints such as physical kiosks and handheld tablets, prior CLEAR1 integrations have increased digital check-in adoption, reduced duplicate records, and enabled health systems to redirect thousands of staff hours back to patient care.

CLEAR1 is Full Service certified by the Kantara Initiative for NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2), high-assurance standards that are foundational to trusted healthcare data exchange.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 36 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients' medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek's® "The World's Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals" and by U.S. News & World Report's® "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals." The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

