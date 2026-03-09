CLEAR AND OCHSNER HEALTH PARTNER TO IMPROVE HEALTHCARE EXPERIENCES ACROSS LOCATIONS IN LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, AND ALABAMA

Expansion of CLEAR1 to Three New States Demonstrates Fast-Growing Adoption of Seamless Patient and Employee Experiences

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced a partnership with Ochsner Health (Ochsner) that will enhance identity experiences across patient and employee workflows and lead to strengthened security and streamlined access to care across the Gulf South.

Ochsner's implementation of CLEAR1 – CLEAR's secure identity platform for account creation, account recovery, and access to healthcare information – is already helping patients quickly and safely regain access to their MyOchsner accounts while reducing manual identity checks. Since launch, more than 10,000 patients have been able to reset their passwords with CLEAR. Future phases will expand CLEAR1 to support patient account creation within MyOchsner and employee account recovery.

As the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, Ochsner's dedicated team of more than 40,000 members and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians spans 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers, caring for upwards of 1.6 million patients every year. With CLEAR1, Ochsner will provide patients and employees with modern, digital tools that will result in more seamless identity experiences when they access systems – no matter where they do so across the health system.

"CLEAR is proud that we're continuing to expand the ways we safely and securely connect people to their identity – and we're thrilled that Ochsner is already seeing a 93% success rate in its implementation of CLEAR1 for patient account recovery," said David Bardan, SVP, General Manager of Healthcare and GovTech at CLEAR. "This partnership underscores our commitment to creating simple digital experiences for the patients and employees of trusted healthcare leaders, so they can spend more time on what matters most: patient care and recovery."

"At Ochsner, we know protecting patients starts with protecting identity. We're proud to proactively strengthen how identity is verified through our partnership with CLEAR, and look forward to expanding the ways CLEAR1 is used across our networks, so everyone in our system can securely access the information they need, when they need it," said Amy Trainor, system vice president and Chief Information Officer.

CLEAR1 gives Ochsner a single, consistent way to verify identity across its entire footprint — from MyOchsner and other patient access points to employee verification workflows, where it is expected to give tens of thousands of team members a faster, more secure way to access the systems they rely on everyday. Because CLEAR1 embeds directly into core platforms like EHRs, patient portals, and clinician tools, each phase of the rollout will support broader adoption across Ochsner's ecosystem and reduce the friction and manual processes that come with managing identity at scale.

CLEAR1 is Full Service certified by the Kantara Initiative for NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2), high-assurance standards that are foundational to trusted healthcare data exchange.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 39 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner is nationally recognized for inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through expertise, quality and digital connectivity. In 2025, more than 40,000 dedicated team members and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians at Ochsner cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.

