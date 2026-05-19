CLEAR Partners with Expedia to Bring a More Seamless Airport Experience to Travelers

CLEAR and Expedia help travelers get from booking to boarding with less friction

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is partnering with Expedia® to bring CLEAR's trusted, frictionless airport experience to one of the world's largest travel platforms — connecting Expedia travelers and One Key members with CLEAR from the moment they book.

"Expedia helps you book with confidence and CLEAR helps you win the day of travel. Together, we're connecting the journey so travelers can go from booking to boarding with less friction and more control," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

Through Expedia, travelers can sign up for CLEAR+ and CLEAR Concierge for a more frictionless and predictable experience from Home to Gate. CLEAR+ is CLEAR's membership that uses secure identity verification to help Members move seamlessly through CLEAR+ Lanes at more than 60 U.S. airports, while CLEAR Concierge provides personalized, curb-to-gate assistance from a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador. One Key members who sign up through Expedia will receive tiered pricing.

"Travelers do not think about booking and the airport as separate moments," said Tracey Weber, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Expedia. "This partnership helps Expedia connect those experiences in a more useful way, giving travelers clearer choices before they leave home and more confidence once they get to the airport."

CLEAR will be featured across key Expedia touchpoints, including discovery experiences, flight shopping, and trip management, making it easier for travelers to sign up for the services that transform their day of travel. Available first in the U.S., the partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering a more connected, seamless experience from booking to boarding.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding CLEAR's partnership with Expedia, the anticipated benefits of the partnership for travelers and One Key members, future availability and expansion of offerings, product functionality, customer experience improvements, and CLEAR's strategic growth initiatives. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the ability of the parties to successfully implement and expand the partnership, customer adoption and usage of CLEAR products and services, changes in travel demand and airport operations, regulatory and operational developments, and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

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SOURCE CLEAR