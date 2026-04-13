CLEAR and Snappt Close the Identity Gap in Property Management

New case study shows how Snappt integrated CLEAR1 to strengthen applicant trust, help stop fraud, and reduce bad debt.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, and Snappt, an applicant trust platform built for the multifamily housing industry, today released a new case study showing how Snappt integrated CLEAR1 into their Applicant Trust Platform to verify applicant identity alongside Snappt's validation of financial qualifications — giving owners and operators a more complete view of each applicant while keeping the leasing experience fast and renter-friendly.

Rental application fraud is rising across multifamily, and document checks alone are no longer enough. More than 93% of multifamily owners and managers report experiencing fraud, while increasingly sophisticated tactics — including AI-enabled identity fabrication — are making it easier for bad actors to slip through traditional screening processes. Snappt and CLEAR are helping the industry respond with a stronger, more connected approach to trust.

In the first six months of the partnership, CLEAR1 helped Snappt identify more than 5,400 fraudulent applications and prevent more than $10 million in potential bad debt before those applicants reached leasing teams.

For leasing applicants, verifying with CLEAR is designed to be simple, predictable, and fast: those who have previously verified with CLEAR can confirm their identity instantly with a selfie. Applicants who are new to CLEAR complete a one-time setup—typically in under 90 seconds. From there, identity is confirmed through CLEAR1's multi-layered approach: combining signals from biometrics, documents, and devices— and corroborating them against verified data sources behind the scenes.

"Rental fraud is evolving fast, and the industry needs stronger identity infrastructure to keep pace," said Jon Schlegel, Chief Security Officer at CLEAR. "Our work with Snappt shows that high-assurance identity verification can help stop bad actors earlier in the process without creating unnecessary friction for legitimate applicants."

"Fraud is rising across multifamily, but renters shouldn't pay the price," said Kyle Nelson, EVP of Corporate Strategy & Growth at Snappt. "Our goal is to make it easier for applicants to move through the leasing process while giving operators greater confidence in who they're approving."

Last year, CLEAR announced a partnership with Docusign to strengthen security against identity fraud. This latest partnership with Snappt demonstrates CLEAR's commitment to helping enterprises stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape by leveraging frictionless identity assurance that can be seamlessly integrated.

Snappt and CLEAR plan to continue expanding the integration across markets, with a focus on strengthening identity verification earlier in the screening process as fraud tactics continue to evolve.

Read the full case study: https://identity.clearme.com/post/case-study-snappt

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 39 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Snappt

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.3 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. www.snappt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of CLEAR's partnership with Snappt, the continued expansion of the integration across markets, the ability to strengthen identity verification earlier in the screening process, and the anticipated impact of CLEAR's solutions on fraud prevention and the leasing experience. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the CLEAR's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. CLEAR disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

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SOURCE CLEAR