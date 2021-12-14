CLEAR and Uber Partner to Help Make Travel More Predictable with "Home to Gate" App Integration

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the busiest holiday travel season in recent years, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company and Uber (NYSE: UBER), have announced a partnership that will integrate Uber's ride platform directly into the CLEAR app's "Home to Gate" feature. With this partnership, CLEAR app users will be able to use the Home To Gate feature and its data driven insights to find out exactly when to leave for their flight and reserve an Uber ride ahead of time - creating a more seamless, predictable travel experience.

CLEAR's free Home to Gate in-app feature analyzes traffic data, security screening wait times, and airport walking distance in the terminal to tell you when to leave your home or hotel and arrive at your gate on time for take off. The integration with Uber will further improve that experience by allowing you to reserve an Uber ride ahead of time with just a tap. Home to Gate builds on CLEAR's history of frictionless travel solutions including, expedited airport lanes, biometric boarding and lounge access, and Health Pass for travel.

"Travel is surging back this holiday season, and together with Uber, we are helping travelers have a more predictable and stress-free travel experience," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "Home To Gate is the next step in our mission to create frictionless experiences and we are proud to have Uber along for the ride."

"We're thrilled to partner with CLEAR to alleviate some of the holiday travel stress," said Dennis Cinelli, Uber Head of Mobility, US & Canada. "As we look to a busy holiday season, we're focused on getting travelers where they need to go as quickly and easily as possible. Our integration with CLEAR will take the guesswork out of travel and give users peace of mind knowing they'll get to the airport on time."

How It Works: Predictable Travel Made Easy

Open: Open the free CLEAR App and tap the "Home to Gate" tile Predict: Share your location and flight details, and using data driven insights, Home To Gate will tell you the best time to leave for your flight Reserve: Tap the "Get A Ride With Uber '' button and the Uber app will have a ride reservation ready to go with all your trip details, creating a simple and easy travel experience.

Home To Gate is a free feature within the free CLEAR app and does not require a CLEAR Plus membership to use. Subscribing CLEAR Plus members are able to access CLEAR's nationwide network of 100+ expedited security lanes across 39 airports as well as other member benefits.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 8 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

