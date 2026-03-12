Clear Channel Outdoor Awarded New Contract with Omaha Airport Authority to Provide Next-Generation Media Program at Eppley Airfield

Clear Channel to Deliver $1 Million Investment in New Advertising Experience at OMA

OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor's Airports Division, the leading U.S. airport sponsorship and advertising provider, today announced it has been awarded a new 10-year contract with the Omaha Airport Authority, continuing its role as the airport's advertising provider at Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA).

Clear Channel Outdoor and Omaha Airport Authority enter a new 10-year partnership to deliver a reimagined media program at Eppley Airfield, enhancing the passenger journey while driving meaningful, long-term results for the Authority and its community.

The award comes as OMA continues its $950 million terminal expansion. Under the new agreement, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) will introduce a reimagined media program designed to complement the airport's new modernized architecture while providing local, regional, and national advertisers access to OMA's more than 5.2 million annual passengers.

Following a competitive process, the agreement reinforces Clear Channel's long-standing collaboration with the Authority and supports the airport's next phase of growth through innovative media, strategic sponsorships, and expanded digital capabilities.

"The new contract with Clear Channel is happening during an exciting time as we progress with our terminal modernization program," said Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer at Omaha Airport Authority. "Advertising across the airport provides benefits to our travelers and enhances the passenger experience."

A Modern Media Experience for a Modern Terminal

Research commissioned by Clear Channel Outdoor and conducted by Nielsen underscores the power of airport advertising, with 88% of frequent flyers reporting they notice airport messaging and 57% indicating they take action after seeing it.

In OMA's new terminal, businesses and brands will have access to high-visibility media placements throughout key passenger touchpoints, including arrivals, baggage claim and the rental car facility, enabling them to connect with a valuable audience of leisure and business travelers across industries such as military, healthcare, finance and transportation.

"After more than 16 years as Omaha Airport Authority's advertising concessionaire, we are proud to enter into this agreement for the next decade," said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Outdoor Airports Division. "OMA has undergone extraordinary growth and transformation, and we are committed to delivering a program that enhances the passenger journey while driving meaningful, long-term results for the Authority and its community."

A $1 Million Investment in Integrated, Community-Focused Media

CCO's Airports team has committed a $1 million investment to deliver a thoughtfully integrated, next-generation media program that complements the new terminal's design while creating impactful engagement opportunities.

The program will feature:

A striking network of large-format LED video walls delivering high-impact, full-motion storytelling at key vertical circulation points, creating memorable brand moments as passengers transition through the terminal.

delivering high-impact, full-motion storytelling at key vertical circulation points, creating memorable brand moments as passengers transition through the terminal. A coordinated network of digitally enhanced columns throughout baggage claim , transforming structural elements into vibrant, eye-catching media that engage arriving passengers.

, transforming structural elements into vibrant, eye-catching media that engage arriving passengers. Custom "sense-of-place" theming , including a dynamic welcome experience in baggage claim that celebrates Omaha's identity and reinforces the airport's role as the gateway to the community.

, including a dynamic welcome experience in baggage claim that celebrates Omaha's identity and reinforces the airport's role as the gateway to the community. Architecturally integrated print displays , thoughtfully designed to align with the terminal's accent lines and finishes, preserving clean sightlines and enhancing the overall aesthetic of the space.

, thoughtfully designed to align with the terminal's accent lines and finishes, preserving clean sightlines and enhancing the overall aesthetic of the space. A premier sponsorship opportunity designed to deliver sustained brand presence, immersive engagement, and meaningful connection with millions of annual travelers.

Clear Channel will also partner with local and small businesses for installation and maintenance of the program, including Chandler Campbelle & Daschle, Renze Display Company and National Electric, further supporting economic participation within the Omaha community.

The new airport advertising program is scheduled to debut alongside the phased opening of the new terminal beginning in 2027.

To learn more about Clear Channel Outdoor's Airports Division, visit https://clearchanneloutdoor.com/airport-advertising/.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using its medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor