Clear Channel Outdoor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Share the Impact of Mentorship on Youth & Communities in National Mentoring Month Campaign

For the month of January, digital billboards will spotlight select leaders from the inaugural 'Game Changers' group first announced by BBBSA in October 2023. The inaugural group of 'Game Changers', comprised of prominent Black men who embody the transformative power of mentorship, addresses the representational gap in mentorship, as there are currently over 30,000 kids on the BBBS waitlist for a mentor, with the majority being boys of color. With three times more Black youth than Black mentors in BBBSA programs, the 'Game Changers' lend their voices and support to shift the mentorship narrative, share their inspiring journeys, and encourage more volunteers, particularly Black men, to get involved. Future groups of Game Changers will consist of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences to reflect the many inspiring stories and journeys of the young people nationwide who need positive mentorship.

'Game Changers' celebrated in this nationwide DOOH social initiative include:

Kelvin Beachum, Offensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals

Aloe Blacc, Singer, Songwriter, Philanthropist

Nate Burleson , Co-Host, CBS Mornings and Studio Analyst on The NFL Today

, Co-Host, CBS Mornings and Studio Analyst on The NFL Today Sway Calloway, Sway in the Morning with Heather B & Tracy G

"GRIFF", Comedian, Motivational Speaker, Co-Host of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell

Daymond John , CEO & Founder of FUBU and Star of ABC's Shark Tank

, CEO & Founder of FUBU and Star of ABC's Shark Tank Solomon Thomas , Defensive Tackle, New York Jets

, Defensive Tackle, New York Jets Rachaad White, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alumni "Little"

"We are proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to underscore the necessity of mentorship for young people across the country, especially those who are from disadvantaged communities," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "National Mentoring Month allows us the opportunity to use the power of out of home to educate populations nationwide on the urgency of us coming together to help increase the number of mentors to make sure young adults have dependable people to look up to and follow in their footsteps. Artis Stevens and his team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America continue to develop impactful initiatives to elevate the importance of one-to-one mentoring, and we are honored to showcase their 'Game Changers' on our medium."

"Our collaboration with Clear Channel Outdoor is not just about visibility; it's a powerful testament to the importance of community and corporate partnership in addressing the mentorship gap," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "Through Clear Channel Outdoor's expansive network of digital platforms, the 'Game Changers' billboard series ignites a national conversation about the necessity and transformative power of mentorship in reaching the young people who need it the most. Together, we are creating a movement that encourages people to get involved as mentors, as even little actions within communities nationwide have the potential to make a big impact."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 330,000 print and digital displays in 19 countries, excluding businesses held for sale.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: bbbs.org.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor