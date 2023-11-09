USO and Clear Channel Outdoor Launch New Digital OOH Campaign Supporting People Who Serve in Our U.S. Military

News provided by

Clear Channel Outdoor

09 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

Digital billboards nationwide invite Americans to support all service members and their families.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) and the United Service Organizations (USO) are working together again this November on a nationwide digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that encourages public support for the people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the country will raise awareness and encourage civilians to be by their side.

The United Service Organizations (USO) and Clear Channel Outdoor are partnering again on a nationwide digital out-of-home media campaign that encourages public support for U.S. military service members and their families.
The United Service Organizations (USO) and Clear Channel Outdoor are partnering again on a nationwide digital out-of-home media campaign that encourages public support for U.S. military service members and their families.
The “We’re With” campaign will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation’s military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit.
The “We’re With” campaign will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation’s military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit.
Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the U.S. will invite Americans to support all service members and their families.
Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the U.S. will invite Americans to support all service members and their families.
The United Service Organizations (USO)
The United Service Organizations (USO)
The United Service Organizations (USO) and Clear Channel Outdoor are partnering again on a nationwide digital out-of-home media campaign that encourages public support for U.S. military service members and their families. The “We’re With” campaign will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation’s military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit. Digital billboards running throughout the month, including Veterans Day, in major markets and airports across the U.S. will invite Americans to support all service members and their families. The United Service Organizations (USO)

"As the holiday season nears, we're thrilled to partner with Clear Channel Outdoor again to recognize the people who serve in the military," said Chief Development and Marketing Officer of the USO, Brian Cowart. "The USO is with service members and their families no matter the mission or where it takes them. With the public's support, we can continue to build community and provide resources that enhance their well-being."

The "We're With" campaign messaging now seen on digital billboards across the country will serve as a reminder that those serving in our nation's military, and their loved ones, are real people who take on unique challenges from which all Americans benefit. The USO is the only nonprofit organization uniquely positioned to reach service members and their families around the globe with its impactful programming.

"Together with the USO, people and businesses can make a positive difference in the lives of service members and their families," said Scott Wells, CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to say we are with the people who serve and remind all Americans, during their day-to-day commute or as they travel through an airport, that service members and their families are vital, integral members of our communities. Additionally, CCO is proud to offer career opportunities to service members and their families via USO's Job Board – part of the USO Transition Program."

To learn more about how you can support service members and the USO, visit USO.org.

About the USO
The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

Also from this source

Digital Billboards Across Nation Will Shine a Light on the Many Ways Afterschool Programs Support Students, Families, Schools, and Communities

Digital Billboards Across Nation Will Shine a Light on the Many Ways Afterschool Programs Support Students, Families, Schools, and Communities

Afterschool champions led by the Afterschool Alliance, the National League of Cities, and the National Summer Learning Association are joining Clear...
Clear Channel Outdoor Waves Green Flag on Larger than Life Out of Home Spectaculars at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel Offering Mega Brand Visibility for Formula 1 and Beyond

Clear Channel Outdoor Waves Green Flag on Larger than Life Out of Home Spectaculars at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel Offering Mega Brand Visibility for Formula 1 and Beyond

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest Out-of-Home (OOH) media providers, today announced it has partnered with the Westin Las ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.