Clear Channel Outdoor Extends Partnership with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to Continue Digital Media Evolution at Washington Dulles International and Reagan National Airports

MWAA initially selected CCO as its airport advertising and media partner in 2016 to transform MWAA's advertising program into a dynamic, engaging media experience and to lift advertising revenue. CCO immediately grew airport media revenues by thirty percent pre-COVID and today has nearly doubled revenue over the previous concessionaire. The new agreement builds on this success, focusing on evolution and enhancing what is already one of the nation's most effective airport advertising programs. With CCO, the airport advertising program continues to attract leading global brands including Meta, Samsung and Barclaycard.

Digital Acceleration

Under the new contract, Clear Channel will accelerate its digital strategy, committing to achieve 85% digital advertising coverage within two years. These upgrades will introduce, first-of-its-kind, transparent digital LumiGlass, Prism360 digital columns, and more large format LED video walls, continuing the investments to ensure DCA and IAD's place as benchmark media venues.

"Washington D.C. is a vital crossroads for business, government, and culture, and we're thrilled to extend our partnership with MWAA to bring even more innovation to DCA and IAD," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. "This next chapter allows us to deliver unparalleled opportunities for brands to connect with one of the nation's most influential travel audiences through stiking, data-driven digital experiences. At the same time, these upgrades will enhance the visual environment and make the journey through Dulles and Reagan National even more dynamic, intuitive and inspiring for millions of passengers every year."

Today's news comes on the heels of newly released research commissioned by Clear Channel Outdoor, and conducted by Nielsen, offering a timely, data-backed case for local and national brands to amplify their presence in the airport environment. The study showed that airport advertising continues to drive frequent flyers to even more action post ad exposure as air travel surges. The study comes as air travel continues surging and as TSA has screened record numbers of travelers this year, and the trend is expected to accelerate into 2026.

The study, which focused on **business travelers and *frequent flyers, provides a revealing look into traveler perceptions, preferences, and, most importantly, behaviors following exposure to airport advertising. In an era defined by traveler mobility, digital connectivity and experiential marketing, this study further underscores how airport media is uniquely positioned to deliver brand awareness and conversion at scale.

