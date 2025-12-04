Clear Channel Outdoor to Boldly Transform Digital Advertising in the Media Capital of the World at New Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR)

BUR – one of Southern California's most convenient and vibrant gateways – is steps from the world's leading studios, entertainment brands and creative companies. Now, Clear Channel will elevate the airport's media environment to mirror that creative energy and extend brand storytelling from the terminal to the city streets and highways throughout the market.

Transforming the Airport Advertising Experience

Clear Channel's Airports team will create an immersive, Hollywood-inspired experience through:

Digitally Driven Media Network: A nearly 100% digital platform featuring themed design elements – like gold-trimmed frames evoking the glamour of Hollywood's golden age – seamlessly integrated into BUR's terminal architecture. Anamorphic & UHD Displays: High-resolution screens capable of 3D anamorphic content and ultra-high-definition visuals strategically placed in key terminal zones.

A Seamless, 360° Connection for Brands

Through this competitive win and new partnership, Clear Channel Outdoor will offer advertisers a powerful dual-channel opportunity to reach business and leisure travelers. With a robust roadside presence across the Los Angeles metro area, including digital and printed billboards on key routes connecting to Burbank, brands can now engage travelers both in the air and on the ground – delivering continuous visibility from arrival to exploration, including along the coveted Sunset Strip.

This integrated network provides advertisers the ability to:

Surround consumers at every touchpoint – from the airport terminal to city streets.

– from the airport terminal to city streets. Leverage dynamic, data-driven campaigns across high-resolution digital displays and billboards.

across high-resolution digital displays and billboards. Deliver brand consistency through unified creative and contextual targeting across environments.

A Contemporary Media Network Designed for Growth & Experiential Advertising

As the Elevate BUR project offers a modern new terminal that provides a premium level passenger experience, Clear Channel's media transformation will help BUR become a destination for brands eager to captivate audiences in motion. The new terminal will offer a variety of options for shopping and dining, upgraded restrooms, and more room to move about. A new ticketing lobby, baggage screening system, and updated TSA checkpoint will make it easier to get to the gates. For arriving passengers, a new baggage claim area will deliver an even smoother journey to their destination.

"Our vision is to turn Hollywood Burbank Airport into an iconic and immersive media showcase that celebrates the creative spirit of Los Angeles," said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Outdoor Airports Division. "We're combining design, technology, and storytelling to deliver premium opportunities for both national and local advertisers to reach travelers in meaningful, memorable ways."

Hollywood Burbank Airport is in the final stages of constructing its new passenger terminal that will completely replace the current facility with a modern and even more convenient terminal, including 355,00 square feet filled with new and modern features surrounding the 14 gates as the safety and comfort of passengers and employees is top priority. The new facility design includes added distance between airport runways and the terminal building. It also includes updates to meet current earthquake design and ADA accessibility standards. Passengers will also have a new parking structure with EV charging and a new on-airport access road.

Data-Driven Proof: Airport Media Drives Action

Adding on to this transformation at BUR, Clear Channel's newly commissioned Nielsen Airport Study reveals that airport advertising not only builds awareness but also drives measurable consumer action, especially among business decision-makers and high-frequency travelers. As air travel remains strong – even amid minor TSA-driven flight reductions – airports continue to provide a premium, uncluttered environment for brands to connect with consumers who are ready to engage.

With air travel expected to surge through the 2025 holiday season and into 2026, brands can harness this momentum through Clear Channel's national airport network and local outdoor platforms, reaching affluent, mobile audiences at scale.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using its medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor