Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Barclays Leveraged Finance 2022 Conference

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

