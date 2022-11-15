CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BofA SECURITIES LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 24 countries.

