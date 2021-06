Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to participate in the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas and Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:10 a.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs approximately 4,700 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.