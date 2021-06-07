Clear Channel Outdoor, Operation HOPE Partnership Promotes Black Businesses

Today, there are only 2.6 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S., of which 96% have no employees. Black-owned businesses account for only 9.5% of the U.S. total. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of working Black business owners has fallen more than 40% – a far deeper drop than other racial groups. Operation HOPE's 1MBB initiative is working to address and close this gap.

Using a combination of proven business development curriculum, a dedicated group of professional small business coaches and an expanded team of 1MBB volunteers who are industry experts in areas like e-commerce, legal services, accounting, marketing and public relations, Operation HOPE is working to quickly connect new and existing business owners to the training and technical assistance that will help them to succeed.

"At Operation HOPE, our mission is to expand economic opportunity, making free enterprise work for everyone. The 1MBB initiative is helping us to fulfill this mission for individuals that might not have access to the resources they need to succeed, but have always dreamed of starting a business," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Operation HOPE. "It is critical that new and potential business owners are aware of the tools and guidance our organization can provide, and Clear Channel Outdoor is helping us to reach them through the powerful ability of digital outdoor advertising."

"Clear Channel Outdoor is proud to support the 1MBB initiative by leveraging our outdoor advertising assets to raise awareness about the resources available to Black business owners and entrepreneurs working to start or enhance their business," said Layne Lawson, vice president, public affairs, of Clear Channel Outdoor-Los Angeles. "We recognize the importance of spreading the message on critical initiatives like the one Operation HOPE is spearheading and we are honored to provide the resources needed to do just this."

The campaign was launched in April and is ongoing.

To learn more about Operation HOPE and the 1MBB initiative, visit operationhope.org/1mbb/.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs approximately 4,700 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

