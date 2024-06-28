'Visit Annapolis' Out of Home Campaign Dominates Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) as Record-Breaking Summer Travel Season Kicks Off

'Visit Annapolis' BWI Takeover of the 'Concourse Tunnel' and 20+ LCD Digital Screens will Reach 27 Million Leisure and Business Travelers Annually via Clear Channel Outdoor's Cutting Edge Media Network

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), today announced a new partnership and sponsorship with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC), a nonprofit Destination Marketing/Management Organization whose mission is to foster a welcoming destination and promote tourism on behalf of its visitors, partners, and community, to activate a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind brand takeover of the Concourse at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall Airport).

Arrival passengers will experience the ‘Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County tunnel’ in the Concourse at BWI Marshall Airport as they head to baggage claim. This first-of-its-kind brand takeover at BWI Marshall Airport by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) will immerse travelers in all the great things to do and experience in Annapolis, Maryland. New partnership between Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division and VAAAC kicks off as the number of air travelers through U.S. airports hit a new record-high this summer.

VAAAC will dominate BWI with its newest ad campaign starting in June, running for 16 months with arrival passengers experiencing the 'Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County tunnel' in the Concourse heading to baggage claim, immersing travelers in all the great things to do and experience in Annapolis, Maryland. With 26.2 million passengers served in 2023, BWI airport was the busiest airport in the entire region. The stunning out-of-home campaign includes large tension fabric displays, lit tension fabric displays, wall graphics, and wide-format vinyl graphics along the glass panels of the floor-level escalator.

"We are proud to partner with Visit Annapolis on this innovative and immersive brand takeover of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. "Our team worked very closely with the Visit Annapolis team to develop a one-of-a-kind ad campaign that will blanket the airport and captivate passengers as they travel through one of the busiest airports on the East Coast. As the bustling summer travel season just kicked off, it couldn't be a more opportune time for Visit Annapolis to activate this campaign to drive awareness of what their beautiful city has to offer visitors from all over the world."

"Expanding our tourism footprint at BWI Marshall Airport marks a significant milestone in our mission to highlight the unparalleled charm and experiences of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County," said Kristen Pironis, executive director of VAAAC. "Through this bold marketing campaign, we are poised to capture the hearts and imaginations of the 27 million travelers passing through the airport annually. Leveraging this opportunity not only enhances our destination's visibility but also underscores our commitment to creating a welcoming destination for all."

The number of air travelers through U.S. airports hit a new record-high on Sunday, June 23 with 2,996,193 people screened. TSA expects this record to be broken again over the Independence Day holiday - forecasting that it will surpass 3-million people screened in a single day for the first time. Moreover, it's projected that a record 5.74 million people will fly to their July 4 destinations.

Additionally, U.S. airlines are expected to carry a record number of travelers this summer. It's predicted that U.S. carriers will transport an estimated 271 million passengers around the world this summer. This estimate for the period between June 1 and August 31 represents a 6.3% increase from last summer and would surpass the previous record of 255 million customers transported. To accommodate the increased demand, U.S. airlines will offer expanded service this summer, with more than 26,000 scheduled flights per day, an increase of nearly 1,400 from last summer.

In addition to the airport, VAAAC will have exposure on Clear Channel Outdoor billboards in the Baltimore Metro area extending their campaign messaging to local consumers and travelers once they leave the airport.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is a nonprofit, partnership-focused Destination Marketing/Management Organization (DMO). VAAAC's mission is to foster a welcoming destination and promote tourism on behalf of our visitors, partners, and community.

VAAAC's efforts are guided by four core priorities: to cultivate and lead a diverse and inclusive hospitality and tourism community, to collaborate with partners across the destination, to drive prosperity and sustainability, and to strengthen organizational capacity.

