Clear Channel Outdoor Partners with Aqfer for Secure First-Party Data Collaboration for Out-of-Home Activation

New Interoperable Data Clean Rooms Reduce Reliance on Single Provider Data Ecosystems

WINDERMERE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), one of the world's largest out-of-home (OOH) media companies, has chosen Aqfer , a leading provider of big data marketing solutions, to significantly enhance secure data collaboration capabilities through the facilitation of Data Clean Rooms (DCR). Thanks to Aqfer and its products, CCO can securely leverage a brand's first-party data for OOH campaign planning, measurement, and optimization.

Aqfer - the marketing-data-platform-as-a-service that delivers a low-code alternative for marketing service providers versus building everything in-house. (PRNewsfoto/Aqfer)

Data Clean Rooms have gained in popularity over the last few years as advertisers seek to adhere to regulatory and consumer privacy demands while collaborating with partners in a secure environment. By layering in Aqfer's capabilities into its RADAR platform, CCO now provides a truly interoperable DCR framework. Brands and their agency partners can now collaborate with CCO on audience targeting and campaign amplification with improved audience behavior analysis, regardless of where the underlying data is stored. This means brands will not have to be locked into a singular provider's ecosystem to enjoy the benefits of RADAR while delivering a secure way for brands to unlock insights from sensitive data without sacrificing security, privacy, or performance.

"More and more data-driven brands and advertisers are recognizing the power of OOH to deliver their message to the right audience segments with measurable impact and at scale," says Jeremy Flynn, SVP, Data Products and Strategy, Clear Channel Outdoor. "Aqfer is helping us accelerate the adoption of OOH in the media mix by powering an interoperable DCR solution without compromising privacy, security, or the hassles of data transfers among multiple cloud providers."

"Fostering interopable secure data collaboration among brands, media companies, and their service providers while protecting consumer privacy is in Aqfer's DNA," says Marc Sabatini, Chief Strategy Officer at Aqfer. "Facilitating DCRs is a natural evolution of our technology that Clear Channel Outdoor utilizes in the partnership with Aqfer for their RADAR suite of solutions."

About Aqfer

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com .

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Its dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of their diverse portfolio of assets, CCO connects advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

Media Contact

Wes Marsh

[email protected]com

SOURCE Aqfer