Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Seamless Integration of Advertisers' Preferred Data Sets for Customized Campaign Planning, Measurement & Optimization

Branded as RADARSync™, advertisers leveraging this new CCO RADAR solution can build truly integrated, cross-platform campaigns that apply to OOH the same data and analytical approach used to plan and measure digital and mobile campaigns. CCO RADAR provides advertisers with insights from analysis of aggregated and anonymous mobile data that illustrate the behaviors of audiences exposed to OOH campaigns. Advertisers can also receive actionable insights into the delivery of their OOH campaigns against key performance indicators (KPIs), along with recommendations for how performance can be optimized moving forward.

While thousands of local, regional and national advertisers have benefited from the existing CCO RADAR solutions, this innovation comes amidst a shifting media landscape where national agencies and brands desire to work with partners who offer them the technology to integrate their own unique data sets into the ad campaign planning and analytics process. RADARSync™ delivers on this objective by connecting the unified RADAR data set with best-in-class data and analytics partners, including Cuebiq, Ubimo and more. Importantly, the CCO RADAR advertising solutions do not obtain or use any personally identifiable consumer data, and all data is transferred and processed using secure, compliant, industry-standard methodologies.

"In the three years since we pioneered CCO RADAR, we've listened to the needs and challenges of our clients and developed an omnichannel suite of tools that helps them understand what people do and where they go in both the online and offline worlds, delivering scalable, cross-platform solutions that drive measurable outcomes," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCOA. "Our CCO RADAR products, including the new ability to integrate data sets via RADARSync™, offer customers solutions consistent with those used by advertisers to plan, measure and optimize digital and mobile media, applied uniquely to the high-impact creative storytelling platform of OOH. With CCO RADAR, we're delivering truly actionable tools and insights that help brands understand how their campaigns are working and for the first time, giving them the ability to optimize."

CCO RADAR applies the wealth of mobile insights already available and in use by marketers across the digital media ecosystem, to its growing footprint of tens of thousands of printed and digital OOH assets in the U.S. Advertisers and agencies increasingly recognize that OOH is the critical connective tissue that bridges the gap between consumer behavior in the physical offline world and their behavior in the digital online world.

"In recent months, we have used the capabilities of RADARSync™ and the CCO RADAR solutions to integrate first and third-party data used by a number of our advertising clients," said Michael Cooper, Global President & CEO of Rapport Worldwide, Interpublic Group's Out-of-Home media agency. "Through this collaboration with Clear Channel Outdoor, we are providing our clients with highly customized campaign plans that complement Rapport's proprietary platforms, tools and insights to prove the value and impact of Out-of-Home in a digital and mobile-led advertising environment."

CCOA now offers four proprietary CCO RADAR solutions:

RADARView™ – Audience Planning: A dynamic campaign planning tool, combining digital audience insights with demographics and location targeting, to build the best Clear Channel Outdoor media campaign that efficiently reaches desired customer segments.

A dynamic campaign planning tool, combining digital audience insights with demographics and location targeting, to build the best Clear Channel Outdoor media campaign that efficiently reaches desired customer segments. RADARProof™ – Attribution: Industry-leading attribution solutions to measure campaign outcomes, including visits to businesses, brand sentiments, TV tune-in, mobile app usage and more, gaining valuable insights to understand Out-of-Home's effectiveness and optimize future campaigns.

Industry-leading attribution solutions to measure campaign outcomes, including visits to businesses, brand sentiments, TV tune-in, mobile app usage and more, gaining valuable insights to understand Out-of-Home's effectiveness and optimize future campaigns. RADARConnect™ – Amplification : Targeted mobile and digital advertising solution that extends messaging when and where it matters, to drive engagement throughout key moments in the consumer journey.

: Targeted mobile and digital advertising solution that extends messaging when and where it matters, to drive engagement throughout key moments in the consumer journey. RADARSync™ – Integration: Align data on exposed Out-of-Home audiences with customer data, offering highly customized solutions to measure, plan and optimize Out-of- Home campaigns as an integrated part of the media mix.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, with more than 450,000 displays in over 31 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers over 1,200 digital billboards across 28 U.S. markets. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' International segment operates in 22 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

