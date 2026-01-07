Clear Channel Outdoor Teams with The King Center to Inspire Communities in Atlanta and Nationwide Through Dr. King's Legacy

Partnership Kicks Off Around Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Honor the Life and Impact of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026, Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) has launched a strategic, multiphase partnership with The King Center, rooted in a shared commitment to honoring the life, legacy and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott King.

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Clear Channel Outdoor will participate in The King Center’s lineup of events for the 2026 King Holiday Observance.

Launching around MLK Day, the partnership will debut with a national digital billboard campaign that reflects the spirit of Dr. King's work, highlighting a legacy defined by public service, a selfless pursuit of justice for all, and a lifelong commitment to peace and nonviolence. As part of the ongoing collaboration, CCO will participate in The King Center's lineup of events for the 2026 King Holiday Observance – a series of engaging experiences centered on learning, service and community, culminating on the King Holiday on January 19.

"Now more than ever, our society needs influence from the words and leadership of my father and my mother," said King Center CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King. "I deeply appreciate our partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor and how it will serve to amplify a love-centered message, along with the love-centered work of The King Center."

Future phases of the partnership, including activations during Black History Month, will tap into The King Center's historic archives to bring powerful moments from history to life on CCO's digital billboards in Atlanta and nationwide. As the largest repository of primary source materials on Dr. King and the American Civil Rights Movement, the archive includes never-before-seen visuals documenting the life and work of Dr. King and serves as a vital resource for helping a new generation better connect with our nation's history.

The partnership also concides with a historic milestone, as February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of national Black History Month commemorations in the United States. Throughout the year, Clear Channel Outdoor will further collaborate on additional opportunities for internal and external community engagement through The King Center's educational and training programs.

"By partnering with The King Center, we hope to inspire reflection, learning and connection in the communities where we live, work and serve," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "It's an honor to use our platform to support The King Center's mission and help extend Dr. King's vision so it continues to reach and empower future generations."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

