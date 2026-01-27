Clear Channel Outdoor to Modernize Transit Advertising Across Austin Through New CapMetro Partnership

Under this exclusive media contract, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) will manage and grow ad sales across 400+ buses operating on 71 routes and 10 rail stations that together move more than two million monthly riders – all while Central Texas continues to experience rapid economic growth driven by technology, tourism and creative industries.

Reimagining Transit Advertising in Austin

CCO will transform CapMetro's advertising program into a modern, dynamic media network to achieve a variety of business objectives for local and national advertisers. Key components of Clear Channel's modernization strategy include:

Enhanced creative capabilities to support high-impact campaigns

A robust transition and installation plan to ensure a seamless launch in 2026

"Our partnership with CapMetro will help brands connect in even more meaningful ways with Austin's vibrant and growing community," said Michelle Costa, Regional President, Clear Channel Outdoor. "As Austin continues to expand as a cultural and economic hub, brands will benefit from the high-impact transit advertising solutions we'll bring to bear to drive measurable campaign results."

Extending Brand Reach Across Every Major Touchpoint

Building on the strength of its existing media program at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), this new transit partnership further expands CCO's market presence and enables brands to connect with consumers throughout their full Austin journey, from the moment they arrive at the airport to the daily routes they travel across the city.

These large-format bus and rail displays provide market-wide visibility from downtown Austin to surrounding neighborhoods, reaching a combined audience of 2.3 million residents and 30 million annual visitors, including a high-mobility audience of professional commuters, urban dwellers and suburban transit riders.

"By reimagining the city's transit media network with CapMetro, we'll enhance how advertisers engage with Austin's influential, on-the-go consumers, helping brands show up in the moments that matter across a city that continues to draw increasing attention from businesses and visitors," said Ruben Batista, President, Clear Channel Outdoor – San Antonio and Austin.

Building Real-World Connections with Today's Consumers

The CapMetro partnership coincides with the 40th anniversary of SXSW in March 2026, an ideal moment for marketers to capture heightened activity across the city as thousands of visitors, creators and industry leaders converge in Austin.

Moreover, at a time when consumers have grown more skeptical of online content and are experiencing digital fatigue, OOH advertising helps brands break through in the real world, delivering messages where people live, work and travel. Additionally, as marketers navigate the challenges of media fragmentation, a recent five-year Kantar study shows OOH outperforms other media channels in key metrics and plays a critical role in addressing gaps in modern marketing strategies.

