Clear Channel Outdoor Transforms 1,000s of Outdoor Displays into Larger, High-Impact, Pedestrian Level Media

Previously, CCO's street-level OOH media was only available as transit shelters, eco-posters or wallscapes. Identified and converted from among CCO's best locations, these newly repositioned assets represent a dedicated media network that's vinyl-wrapped and available in heavily-traveled urban, upscale and nightlife areas. Moreover, these Premiere Panels deliver up to 30% more creative space on an even higher quality computer-generated weather-resistant material that extends the ad's vibrancy and impact.

Premiere Panels answer advertisers' growing demand for large-scale, printed streel level OOH media. This converted inventory provides additional market saturation and offers even greater creative potential for brands through a hard to find larger format, pedestrian-level display. Advertisers leveraging these assets will reach key markets and audience segments, on a grand, street-level canvas, not previously available.

"Recruiting new legal-age drinkers is critical to our success, and breakthrough creative outdoor media allows us to reach them on the path to purchase," says Dan Langert, senior media manager, Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Clear Channel Outdoor's Premiere Panels offer us the unprecedented opportunity to captivate our consumers using larger format printed OOH media in more urban and pedestrian areas that have been previously untapped in this powerful and creative way."

CCO selected the assets for "Premiere Panel" transformation based on their location and measurement against demographics and audience segments coveted by local and national advertisers. This inventory is fully-integrated into CCO's RADAR suite of solutions for dynamic campaign planning, measurement and attribution. In addition, this media conversion strategy aligns with the company's near-term vision to innovate and grow within its existing footprint.

Moreover, a recent Nielsen Poster Study revealed approximately 55 percent of those surveyed said they changed their plans for the day and visited the business advertised after seeing a poster display. And 60 percent of consumers said the displays are a good way to learn about sales, events and new businesses in the area. Those frequently exposed to posters had an average ad recall of 55 percent.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in the U.S. Learn more about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

Related Links

http://www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

