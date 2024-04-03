CLEAR Expands Impact at Boston Logan Airport Bringing Expedited Identity Verification Lanes to Terminal E

This expansion is expected to create 15 additional jobs for a total of 87 jobs at the airport, increasing CLEAR's annual economic impact in the Boston area to approximately $5.3 million

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced that its secure identity technology is now available in Terminal E at Boston Logan International Airport's (BOS). With this expansion, CLEAR's expedited security lanes are now available at Terminals A, B and E. The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs bringing CLEAR's total to 87 jobs at the BOS airport, and brings the company's anticipated annual economic impact in the Boston area to approximately $5.3 million.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint at Boston Logan Airport and help even more Bostonians enjoy a friction-free airport experience at Terminal E," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "As travel ramps up during spring break, Ambassadors at our CLEAR Plus Lanes are ready to create a predictable, fast and secure journey for even more travelers flying out of Boston."

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security. CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited lanes – costs around $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

CLEAR first launched at BOS in May of 2019 at Terminal A, becoming the 29th airport location to have the identity verification service. CLEAR has continued to expand at BOS, adding Lanes in Terminal B in November of 2021 and now expanding to Terminal E. CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes are available at 56 airports across the country.

