CLEAR Launches "Come Back Better" Initiative to Keep Our Communities Going

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states and cities continue to announce vaccine requirements to protect public health, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is launching the "Come Back Better" initiative to help businesses and organizations safely keep going. This new initiative will help organizations of all sizes and across industries find the right digital vaccine solution to help protect the health and safety of their customers, employees and communities. Through CLEAR's network of partnerships, the Come Back Better initiative will highlight small businesses, cultural institutions, neighborhood restaurants, and other organizations that make up the backbone of our communities and the work being done to help keep them safe and open during this time.

CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions are being used by more than 130 organizations across the country and across industries to help create safer environments. As an arts and fashion touchstone returns to the runway this week, New York Fashion Week will welcome designers, buyers, models and fashion lovers with CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions. CLEAR donated Health Pass access to the Council of Fashion Designers of America for their members, and over 25 designers will be using it at their runway shows.

"While we don't know when this pandemic will finally end, we do know that we cannot again shut down large portions of our economy, shuttering businesses and keeping numbers of people squirreled away at home. That is why CLEAR developed these digital vaccine solutions - so that we can come back better, safer and seamlessly. We are so excited to be partnered with so many companies, sports teams, venues and groups - working together we will come back better," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR.

CLEAR makes it safe and easy to create a digital vaccine card for free so that consumers can access their favorite restaurants and events without worry. By partnering with OpenTable, CLEAR helps restaurants with their proof of vaccination requirements and streamlines entry for diners. And just as this no-cost solution helps out small businesses like restaurants, CLEAR helps keep our arts and culture experiences going, making it possible for Lincoln Center and the Public Theater to bring entertainment to countless New Yorkers. Whether it's restaurants, the arts and culture, or helping fans attending Golden State Warriors games and other events at Chase Center in San Francisco, CLEAR's solutions are helping organizations "Come Back Better."

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum

"Our number one priority at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has been to provide a safe and healthy environment to our visitors and employees as we continue to fulfill our mission to commemorate, educate, and inspire. Partnering with CLEAR has helped us to ensure a safe working environment for our employees and to welcome visitors to our site with confidence during this important 20th anniversary year. -- Alice Greenwald, President and CEO, The 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)

"Through our partnership with CLEAR, we are able to bring back New York Fashion Week by putting the health of our industry first during the ongoing pandemic. With CLEAR's support, our members are able to exercise the utmost care and safety at all levels of production for their shows." -- Steven Kolb, CEO, CFDA.

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

"Together with CLEAR, LAFC is providing our guests and employees a safe return to live events at Banc of California Stadium. The safety, security and comfort of our guests is our top priority and CLEAR's digital technology provides us with a trusted solution." -- Larry Freedman, Co-President and CBO, Los Angeles Football Club

Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board

"By partnering with CLEAR – already recognized as the travel industry's leading solution provider for secure, expedited airport access – we've been able to use CLEAR Health Pass to provide professional meeting planners and event participants with an L.A. experience that is safe, seamless, and secure. As we welcome visitors from around the world to our City of Angels, our highest priority remains the health and safety of our guests, residents and employees, alike. We are grateful for the critical role that CLEAR is playing in supporting L.A.'s comeback story." -- Adam Burke, President/CEO, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

"The NYSE has worked hard to gradually scale up activity on our historic Trading Floor since initially reopening in May 2020, and we are proud to serve as an example of coming back better and revitalizing the economy. Together with CLEAR, we are now able to welcome back companies, the media and distinguished guests to the Floor, once again gathering safely to ring the bell and infuse energy into our capital markets." -- Michael Blaugrund, NYSE Group Chief Operating Officer

OpenTable

"Our partnership with CLEAR furthers our commitment to help both restaurants and diners navigate dining out in the next chapter of the pandemic. For the last 18 months, we've focused all of our energy on building innovative features that make it easier to Dine On, safely. This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant entry, saving time for both restaurant staff and diners and lets everyone focus on the meal - not the logistics." -- Debby Soo, CEO, OpenTable

Public Theater

"We were excited to partner with CLEAR to provide a secure, reliable, and efficient way to verify the vaccination status of the thousands of audience members we welcomed back to Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte this summer. CLEAR helped make New York's return to our beloved summer tradition an enjoyable and seamless experience for all." -- Richard Denney, Director of Audience Services, Public Theater

How CLEAR's Digital Vaccine Solutions Work:

CLEAR offers two trusted and secure digital vaccine solutions within the free CLEAR app:

Health Pass : A location specific screening solution that links a user's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information - like proof of vaccination verification or test results - to help reduce public health risk.

: A location specific screening solution that links a user's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information - like proof of vaccination verification or test results - to help reduce public health risk. Digital Vaccine Card: A free digital vaccine card that links a user's verified identity to their proof of vaccination that can be used outside of a Health Pass location anytime and anywhere needed, replacing flimsy and easily lost or destroyed paper cards.

Since its launch in May 2020, more than two million Health Passes have been created by users.

