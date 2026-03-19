Clear Mountain Bank Launches Alkami's Digital Banking Platform and Expands Partnership with Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution

Community bank enhances retail and business banking with Positive Pay & ACH Reporting while preparing to power data-driven cross-sell and personalized engagement

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Clear Mountain Bank has launched the Alkami Digital Banking Platform (Platform) for its retail and business customers and will further expand its partnership by implementing Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution .

As a community bank, Clear Mountain Bank wanted to modernize its digital experience with a secure digital banking platform and refreshed user interface, ensuring customers have access to powerful tools while maintaining the personalized service they value.

"At Clear Mountain Bank, our goal is to provide the same high-end digital capabilities you'd find at larger institutions, without losing the hometown experience that defines who we are," said David M. Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Clear Mountain Bank. "Launching Alkami's Digital Banking Platform allows us to deliver a modern, user-friendly experience to both our retail and business customers, while continuing to strengthen the relationships at the heart of our community."

Through the Platform, Clear Mountain Bank now offers a feature-rich, scalable digital banking experience designed to meet evolving customer expectations. Business customers benefit from integrated Positive Pay & ACH Reporting capabilities that enhance fraud prevention, increase transaction visibility, and support operational efficiency.

The modernized Platform enables Clear Mountain Bank to connect with customers digitally through a seamless, intuitive experience across devices, positioning the bank to compete effectively while staying true to its relationship-driven roots. Building on this digital foundation, Clear Mountain Bank is preparing to launch Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution to harness actionable transaction data and drive more personalized engagement strategies.

"We see a real opportunity to better understand our customers through the data we already have," said Tim Boyles, chief experience officer at Clear Mountain Bank. "The Data & Marketing Solution will help us identify needs sooner and connect customers with the right products, without losing the personal touch that sets us apart."

"Clear Mountain Bank demonstrates how community financial institutions can pair advanced digital capabilities with a strong relationship culture," said Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami. "With the Digital Banking Platform already live and the Data & Marketing Solution on the horizon, they're well-positioned to drive engagement, protect customers, and fuel sustainable growth."

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Clear Mountain Bank

Clear Mountain Bank is an award-winning community bank that has been serving North Central West Virginia and western Maryland for more than 130 years. The bank has received numerous readers' choice accolades, including Best of Morgantown, Best of Harrison, and Preston County's Top Picks. With a focus on innovation and exceptional customer service, the bank offers a full range of financial solutions and is widely recognized for excellence in financial services and community involvement. Additional information is available at www.clearmountain.bank .

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.