Alkami Releases The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model

New research highlights how data, AI, and execution are redefining competitive advantage in business and commercial banking

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., in partnership with industry expert Jim Marous and Emerald Research Group, today announced the release of The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model. This new research builds on Alkami's 2024 study, offering insights into how financial institutions are evolving their business and commercial strategies to compete in an increasingly data- and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market.

The updated study surveyed U.S. financial institutions to identify what separates digitally mature banks and credit unions from their less advanced peers. Findings reveal that success is no longer defined by digital features, but by how effectively financial institutions can connect data, workflows, and decisioning across the banking lifecycle, from digital account opening and onboarding to servicing and fraud prevention.

"Business banking digital maturity has entered a new phase," said Marla Pieton, vice president, brand, public relations and influencer marketing at Alkami. "The financial institutions pulling ahead are those that unify their data, operationalize insights, and execute consistently. AI is accelerating this shift, but only when built on a strong data foundation."

Key findings from The 2026 Update include:

Data readiness is the foundation for AI success: The most digitally mature institutions report significantly higher levels of complete, actionable client data (71%), enabling faster decision-making and more personalized experiences.

AI adoption is accelerating across the industry: Eighty-one percent of financial institutions are already leveraging, exploring, or piloting AI agents, particularly in areas like digital account opening, account servicing, fraud detection, and relationship management.

detection, and relationship management. Digital maturity isn't always a linear progression: Some organizations improve gradually; others leapfrog through growth spurts.

Execution is the differentiator: Financial institutions that align culture, strategy, and technology, and act on their data, are outperforming peers and are emerging as market leaders.

The research identifies three critical priorities shaping business banking digital maturity in 2026:

Digital account opening and self-service: Reimagining account origination by streamlining funding, automating identity verification, and seamlessly onboarding new clients into the digital banking platform; reducing friction and accelerating time to account activation.

Automated fraud prevention: Embedding intelligent, real-time fraud controls throughout the client journey to mitigate risk before losses occur and maintaining a 24/7 security posture.

prevention: Embedding intelligent, real-time controls throughout the client journey to mitigate risk before losses occur and maintaining a 24/7 security posture. Improved employee technology and integrations: Equipping teams with unified data, streamlined workflows, actionable insights, as well as training and upskilling to enhance productivity and client support.

"Over the past year, the conversation about digital maturity in business and commercial banking has shifted from experimentation to execution. AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively shaping strategy, investment decisions, and competitive positioning across the sector," said Jim Marous, owner and chief executive officer of the Digital Banking Report. "The organizations that are advancing the fastest have spent the past several years doing the more difficult and less noticeable work of building strong data infrastructure and automation capabilities that enable AI systems to operate with accuracy and confidence."

The 2026 Update reinforces that digital maturity is an ongoing journey. Financial institutions must continuously modernize, optimize, and recalibrate their strategies to remain competitive as emerging neobank challengers vie for hard-earned business and commercial deposits. The banking leaders that embed data and AI into their culture and execution are best positioned to drive measurable organizational outcomes across their operations.

To explore the full findings of The 2026 Update to the Business Banking Digital Maturity Model, click here.

To benchmark your institution's business digital maturity, take the assessment here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Media Relations Contacts

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Marla Pieton

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.