Users can now add a US passport to Samsung Wallet for seamless, secure travel

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced a partnership with Samsung Electronics America to launch Samsung ID with CLEAR. Together, Samsung and CLEAR are providing a safe, secure, and free mobile digital ID designed to simplify users' busy lives – available directly in Samsung Wallet.

CLEAR Partners with Samsung, bringing CLEAR ID to Samsung Wallet

Samsung ID with CLEAR is a digital ID backed by information in your US passport and verified by CLEAR, and enables travelers to verify their identity at over 250 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints using just their phones with Samsung Wallet – allowing them to keep their physical ID in their bag. By eliminating the need to find or present a physical ID, Samsung ID with CLEAR creates a faster, more frictionless traveler experience.

Now, with the integration, U.S. passport holders can easily create and securely store a TSA-approved digital ID in Samsung Wallet for domestic travel and age verification at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with additional sporting arenas to come.

"CLEAR's secure identity verification platform makes experiences safer and easier – both physically and digitally," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "Now with CLEAR's secure identity platform embedded in Samsung Wallet, verifying your identity is easier than ever. Samsung ID with CLEAR gives you a simple, secure ID in the palm of your hand. This innovation helps travelers win the day of travel and serves as another proof point that CLEAR is the secure identity company."

Samsung Wallet serves as a single, secure destination for essential items such as payment cards1, IDs, passes, digital keys, and more. With the introduction of Samsung ID with CLEAR, Samsung Wallet supports passports, travel, age 21+, and other government use cases, to support users' daily routines – no matter where they are going.

"We're thrilled to partner with CLEAR to bring CLEAR ID to Samsung Wallet, making airport travel and other identity verification experiences easier and frictionless for our users," said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung ID with CLEAR represents the future and remains at the forefront of digital identity. Integrating passports into Samsung Wallet demonstrates our ongoing dedication to creating technology that truly makes life easier for our users. By enabling them to leave their physical IDs in their bag and rely on secure digital identity instead, we're combining the best of convenience and security to help users get where they're going."

"BMO Stadium is proud to be among the select venues leading the adoption of mobile digital identity verification," said Christian Lau, Chief Technology Officer at BMO Stadium. "With Samsung ID with CLEAR, our guests can move through the venue faster and more securely – which is central to how we're building the matchday experience for today's fans and for the international audiences coming to Los Angeles in 2026."

US passports added to Samsung Wallet are verified by CLEAR's secure identity platform. Travelers will be able to verify their identities at airport security checkpoints by simply tapping their Samsung ID with CLEAR. Travelers can present the ID using a simple tap or QR scan.

Having your important travel information safely stored in Samsung Wallet helps you to sail through more than 250 TSA checkpoints, and setting up your Samsung ID with CLEAR is just as simple:

To start, you'll need a valid US passport

Open the 'Quick Access' tab in Samsung Wallet

Click '+'

Select 'Digital IDs'

Then, select 'Samsung ID with CLEAR'

Click the 'Get Card' button and follow the prompts

After verifying with Samsung ID through CLEAR, upgrading to a CLEAR+ Membership is just as simple, and can be completed directly on your phone.

Learn more about Samsung ID with CLEAR at https://www.clearme.com/samsung-id.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits, functionality, availability, adoption, expansion and future use cases of Samsung ID with CLEAR, the integration of CLEAR's secure identity platform within Samsung Wallet, the availability and acceptance of digital identity credentials at TSA checkpoints and venues, anticipated future venue use cases, and the Company's strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk related to the implementation, performance and user adoption of digital identity technologies, changes in applicable laws, regulations and TSA requirements, and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CLEAR

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1 Samsung Wallet app requires a compatible smartphone with Android version 9.0 (PLE) or higher and Samsung account. Only compatible with select credit or debit cards from participating banks.

SOURCE CLEAR