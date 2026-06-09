CLEAR THE WHEY: GARDEN OF LIFE® INTRODUCES CLEAR WHEY PROTEIN

As more than 70 percent of Americans look to increase their protein intake, Garden of Life Clear Whey Protein reflects growing demand for more approachable options that fit naturally into everyday life – not just the gym.1 The formula helps build and maintain muscle and supports strength and recovery.

Available in three varieties – Mango Mist, Lemon Frost and Unflavored – the product is iGEN Non-GMO certified, made with natural flavors and without artificial colors or sweeteners, offering a more transparent way to experience protein.

"At Garden of Life, ingredient quality starts with where it comes from," said Megan Smargiasso, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Garden of Life. "That's why we look to source ingredients from places where they can naturally thrive. For Clear Whey Protein, that means sourcing whey from Denmark, a region known for its strong dairy standards, consistency and careful stewardship. When ingredients come from well-cared for environments, the result is a product consumers can feel good about using every day."

Before its nationwide launch, Garden of Life is offering a few exclusive "wheys" to get a first sip, including previews at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen this June and a limited-edition kit for National Smoothie Day (June 21). These experiences are part of a broader initiative exploring the people, places and environments behind the brand's ingredients.

From Origin to Experience: Dylan Efron Partners with Garden of Life

To bring its sourcing philosophy to life, Garden of Life has partnered with adventurer and filmmaker, Dylan Efron, whose passion for travel, outdoor exploration and intentional wellness reflects a shared belief in understanding where ingredients come from long before they reach the bottle.

"I've always cared about what goes into my body and where it comes from, especially with how much I'm traveling, training and spending time outdoors," said Efron. "For me, it's about finding high-quality products that fit naturally into my routine. That's why this partnership felt so fitting – there's real intentionality behind the brand, from how they source ingredients to how they bring new products like Clear Whey Protein to life."

Together, Garden of Life and Efron have traveled to some of the world's most remarkable environments to create immersive travel content and itineraries with Travel + Leisure, connecting ingredient origins with lived wellness experiences. The series explores the land, water and people behind key ingredients across the brand's products – from the fjords of Norway, source of its Dr. Formulated Norwegian Salmon Oil, to carefully managed bog ecosystems in Newfoundland that support the lichen used in its Organics Once Daily Multivitamin Tablets for Men and Women.

Storytelling is further extended through local creators documenting their journeys to sourcing regions in India and Denmark, including guava groves used in the same multivitamin formulas and dairy farms supplying the high-quality whey used in the Clear Whey Protein. Their perspectives complement Efron's travels by adding local context from the regions themselves – and together, they show how place shapes ingredient quality and connect audiences to where their wellness journey begins. Storytelling will culminate in a feature weaving together the narratives in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, alongside content across Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine digital and social channels.

First-Taste Experiences in Aspen

Efron will also travel with Garden of Life to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen (June 19 – 21), where Clear Whey Protein will be featured at one of the summer's most anticipated culinary events, bringing together tastemakers, chefs and food enthusiasts. Festival attendees can experience chef-crafted layered protein smoothies in a setting where thoughtfully sourced ingredients take center stage.

On site, Efron will take on the role of resident "Gartender," serving the beverages created by award-winning chef, Joe Flamm, whose culinary creativity brings an elevated twist to showcasing the product's refreshing taste and versatility.

Those attending the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen are invited to visit the Garden of Life experience at the Grand Tasting Pavilion on June 19 and June 20 between 11:30AM – 1:30PM or 4:30 – 6:30PM MDT as well as June 21 from 12:30 – 2:30PM MDT. Festival attendees in select Alpine Escapes sessions will also have the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing Watermelon & Mango cold-pressed juice made with the Mango Mist Clear Whey Protein. Refer to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen website for up-to-date event details.

Be Your Own "Gartender": Exclusive National Smoothie Day Kit

Garden of Life is also giving those not attending the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen a chance to try Clear Whey Protein ahead of its official retail launch, through a limited-edition kit celebrating National Smoothie Day (Sunday, June 21). Each kit includes:

Garden of Life Mango Mist Clear Whey Protein canister

Exclusive smoothie recipes crafted by award-winning Chef Joe Flamm

Drinking glass and straw

Frother for mixing

$50 gift card to purchase ingredients to make each recipe at home

The kits will be available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis via two online drops at gardenoflife.com/smoothiedaykit on Wednesday, June 17 and Sunday, June 21 (National Smoothie Day) at 4PM ET, while supplies last.

Following these limited-time experiences, Garden of Life Clear Whey Protein will be available in September on gardenoflife.com and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 15-serving canister.

To learn more about Garden of Life, visit www.gardenoflife.com or follow @gardenoflife on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Garden of Life®

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. We're proudly a B Corp™ certified business. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists to empower extraordinary health. Whether we're making a vitamin, a probiotic, or a protein powder, we start with ingredients that are traceable through third-party certification, whenever possible. These whole food ingredients power our formulas, giving people of all ages the ability to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

National Smoothie Day Promotion Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. 18 years or older. Phase 1 begins June 17, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Phase 2 begins June 21, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Offer good while supplies last. Not for retail sale. Official Rules located at https://fooji.info/NationalSmoothieDayRules. This promotion is Sponsored and Administered by Fooji, Inc. on behalf of Garden of Life.



1 Source: International Food Information Council (IFIC), 2025 Food & Health Survey.

SOURCE Garden of Life