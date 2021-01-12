ClearBalance Rates as Highest Performing Patient Financing Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient financing solutions from ClearBalance HealthCare® received the highest performance score, according to healthcare providers interviewed by KLAS® Research. In its premiere report, The Patient Financial Experience, ClearBalance achieved a customer satisfaction score of 91.1 (out of 100), the highest score of any patient financing vendor. KLAS Research bases its analysis and review on independently verified customer feedback.

KLAS points to customer input that ClearBalance strives to exceed expectations and is focused on creating new innovations and opportunities to improve the patient financial experience. An excerpt from the report states: "ClearBalance HealthCare excels in driving outcomes. Clients receive more patient payments and say the firm finds ways to work with patients who might not otherwise pay. And they do this while earning positive reviews from patients."

According to Mac Boyter, KLAS Research Director and author of the Patient Financial Experience report, ClearBalance has a highly satisfied customer base. "The consistently high positive feedback and praise revenue cycle leaders give ClearBalance and its patient financing solution is extremely noteworthy," he says. "It speaks to the commitment and ability of ClearBalance to deliver on its promise."

KLAS score criteria comprises the ability to exceed expectations; innovation; service execution; executive team involvement; value; and referral to others. ClearBalance outpaced other vendors in multiple categories, including:

Achieves tangible outcomes

Exceeds expectations

Money's worth

Executive engagement

Overall satisfaction

Read more about the KLAS report here: https://klasresearch.com/report/patient-financial-experience-2020/1527

Customer-Rated #1 by Black Book

ClearBalance also rates as the #1 patient financing solution according to Black Book Market Research. The Black Book report relies on customer interviews as well. Health system revenue cycle leaders rated their patient financing vendors on these criteria:

Strategic alignment of services with the health system's mission and goals

Innovation and optimization

Trust and accountability

Integration

Service scalability

Expertise

Process improvement

About ClearBalance HealthCare

ClearBalance HealthCare partners with health systems nationwide to provide consumer-centric patient financing that makes care affordable. Its data-driven approach delivers higher patient adoption and greater patient repayment, which substantially improves health system revenue recovery: lower bad debt and higher cash flow. ClearBalance is the #1 customer-rated patient financing vendor according to Black Book Market Research and is the highest-performing solution according to KLAS Research. Patients consistently give ClearBalance loyalty and referral ratings of 90 percent and 88 percent, respectively. www.ClearBalance.org.

