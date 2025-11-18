ClearChoice Dental Implant Center® Introduces "Insurance Assurance" Program To Help Patients Reduce Out-Of-Pocket Implant Costs

Patients with dental insurance may receive up to $5,000 in savings on double fixed full arch dental implants

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearChoice Dental Implant Center today announced the launch of Insurance Assurance1, a new program offering up to $5,000 in savings for eligible patients beginning double fixed full arch dental implant treatment. Patients who present a valid dental insurance card may receive up to $2,500 per arch on qualifying procedures.



The program was developed to help patients better manage the growing financial pressures associated with dental implant care. With many households facing rising healthcare costs, Insurance Assurance provides a clearer, more predictable path to restoring long-term oral health.



"Dental implants are more than a procedure — they are a turning point in a patient's life," said Rahma Samow, President and CEO of ClearChoice Management Services, Inc. "The Insurance Assurance program removes a major barrier at a moment when people need support the most. When combined with pre-tax FSA or HSA funds, the possibilities expand dramatically. Our mission is to make high-quality, long-lasting care accessible today — not someday."



ClearChoice is also encouraging patients to review their FSA or HSA balances before year-end, as these pre-tax funds can often be applied toward eligible implant treatment, further reducing out-of-pocket costs.



To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://www.clearchoice.com/dental-implant-financing-and-costs/insurance-assurance/.

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 200,000 patients across the U.S. through advanced oral treatments designed to improve overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology — including digital design, 3D intraoral scanning, virtual smile design, and full-service, on-site labs — each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed, experienced dentist providing comprehensive implant treatment in a state-of-the-art, all-in-one facility. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen Group℠.

1 Valid at participating centers only. Discount off fixed full arch dental implants, $2,500 per arch. Maximum discount $5,000. Not valid on prosth appointments or for previous or ongoing work. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Discount taken off usual and customary fees. Contact your local center and show proof of insurance to claim your discount. ClearChoice is not affiliated with any insurance provider, and does not process insurance directly with insurance providers. If you choose to file a claim for reimbursement, you are solely responsible for all communication with your insurance company. Offer ends 12/31/2025.

SOURCE ClearChoice Management Services