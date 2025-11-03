ClearChoice Launches "Smile Mentor Program" to Build Community and Support for New Patients

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers today announced the launch of the "Smiles Start Here" Smile Mentor Program, an initiative designed to connect and empower potential patients considering dental implant treatment with experienced ClearChoice patients through peer-to-peer support.

How It Works

Mentors: Experienced ClearChoice patients who have completed treatment and wish to inspire and guide others.

Experienced ClearChoice patients who have completed treatment and wish to inspire and guide others. Mentees: New community members or potential patients seeking firsthand insight and reassurance from those who've been through the dental implant process.

New community members or potential patients seeking firsthand insight and reassurance from those who've been through the dental implant process. Connection: One-on-one conversations within the ClearChoice community to share authentic experiences, answer questions, and provide emotional encouragement.

Announced in ClearChoice's "Smiles Start Here" Facebook Group today, applications for Smile Mentors are now open to members, and a new "mentee interest checkbox" has been added to the group's membership requests. Mentees will be paired with Smile Mentors to offer personalized guidance, share their stories, and help new patients navigate the emotional and practical aspects of the dental implant treatment process.

"At ClearChoice, we understand that taking the first step toward treatment can feel intimidating," said Theresa Wang, DDS, MS, Chief Clinical & Development Officer at ClearChoice. "The Smile Mentor Program is about more than smiles – it's about support, trust, and community. Our mentors know firsthand how life-changing this process can be, and they're well-positioned and eager to help others start their own smile journeys with confidence."

Smile Mentor applications will close on Friday, November 14, after which selected mentors will be notified and begin pairing with new mentees. Program check-ins with the pairings will take place in both December and January to ensure support and collaboration while also gathering feedback on the initiative.

Through this initiative, ClearChoice is redefining what it means to start a smile journey. By empowering real patients to lift up and guide others, the Smile Mentor Program turns fear into confidence and uncertainty into community.

For more information, visit clearchoice.com and ClearChoice's Smiles Start Here Facebook group.

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 200,000 patients across the U.S. through advanced oral treatments designed to improve overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology—including digital design, 3D intraoral scanning, virtual smile design, and full-service, on-site labs—each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed, experienced dentist providing comprehensive implant treatment in a state-of-the-art, all-in-one facility. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen Group℠.

