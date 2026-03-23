Clearinghouse CDFI Completes Repayment of First $100 Million Bond Issued through U.S. Treasury Program

Bond issued through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's CDFI Bond Guarantee Program

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI) announced the full repayment of its first $100 million bond issued through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's CDFI Bond Guarantee Program. The transaction represented the first bond ever issued and one of the first repaid through the program.

The bond was issued in 2014, with the first draw occurring on July 30, 2014. Full repayment marks a significant institutional milestone for Clearinghouse CDFI, underscoring the organization's ability to deploy large-scale, complex capital responsibly and guide it through the full life cycle of the investment. Clearinghouse CDFI continues to steward the loans supported by the bond.

"The successful repayment of our first $100 million bond reflects disciplined execution from origination through repayment," said Douglas Bystry, Founder, President, and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. "We deployed capital strategically and maintained strong portfolio performance with positive, measurable results. This milestone affirms our proven ability to deploy and manage large-scale capital through full repayment."

Clearinghouse CDFI deployed the $100 million bond allocation through 81 loans totaling $196 million, financing community development projects across eight states: Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

These projects generated significant economic activity, creating 2,253 permanent and construction jobs while retaining 725 existing jobs. The financing also created or preserved 718 affordable housing units.

Project types included educational, healthcare, and religious facilities, cultural centers, office and retail space, restaurants, hotels, and housing. Altogether, projects financed through this bond account for approximately 3.0 million square feet of space constructed, preserved, or rehabilitated.

Clearinghouse CDFI actively manages the portfolio of loans originated through the CDFI Fund Bond Guarantee Program, which continues to perform strongly.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's CDFI Bond Guarantee Program is designed to operate at zero cost to the federal government, reinforcing its model of expanding community investment while protecting public resources.

Through its full bond portfolio, Clearinghouse CDFI has financed projects across 19 states, serving more than 1.1 million people. Together, these projects generated 4,718 permanent and construction jobs while retaining 6,320 existing jobs. They also created 2,866 affordable housing units and supported 77 community facilities. Altogether, bond-financed projects account for approximately 14.9 million square feet of space constructed, preserved, or rehabilitated.

About Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI)

Clearinghouse CDFI is a mission-driven lender that finances projects in low-income and capital-limited communities across the United States and Indian Country. Since 1996, the organization has delivered $2.8 billion in loans to more than 2,770 community-focused projects, creating or retaining over 45,250 jobs and creating or preserving 14,000 units of affordable housing. These investments have directly benefited more than 5.2 million people.

Clearinghouse CDFI has maintained 26 consecutive years of profitability, demonstrating that mission-focused lending can operate with long-term financial discipline. The organization balances profit and purpose while delivering measurable community outcomes for people and communities.

Clearinghouse CDFI is also a Certified B Corporation with a score well above the certification threshold and significantly higher than the median for traditional businesses. Financial performance and mission alignment remain embedded in how the organization operates. Learn more at www.ccdfi.com.

SOURCE Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution