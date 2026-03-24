Fifth Third Bank Invests $3 Million in Clearinghouse CDFI

New equity investment establishes a partnership to expand community financing

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI) announced today a $3 million Class A equity investment from Fifth Third Bank. This marks the bank's first equity investment in Clearinghouse CDFI and establishes a new partnership between the two institutions.

Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution

Clearinghouse CDFI will leverage and deploy the capital through loans on projects that bring economic opportunity and essential services into communities. These projects may include multi-family affordable housing, commercial real estate, small businesses, and community facilities.

Clearinghouse CDFI is a nationwide lender specializing in impactful and difficult-to-finance projects. The investment will fund projects in the states served by both Clearinghouse CDFI and Fifth Third Bank, including Ohio, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, California, Arizona, and Texas.

"A $3 million equity investment represents a significant commitment and launches a strong community partnership," said Douglas J. Bystry, Founder, President, and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. "We welcome Fifth Third Bank as an investor and value their commitment to improving people's lives through financial empowerment."

Fifth Third's $3 million equity investment in Clearinghouse CDFI represents a strategic expansion of the Bank's community development efforts through a first–time partnership with a nationally recognized CDFI. The investment strengthens Fifth Third's ability to deploy flexible, high–impact capital alongside experienced mission–driven lenders and supports the Bank's broader approach to place–based economic development across its footprint.

"CDFIs are essential partners in reaching communities and projects that fall outside traditional financing models," said Susan Thomas, head of community development for Fifth Third. "Our investment in Clearinghouse CDFI complements Fifth Third's broader community development efforts by pairing our capital with their specialized expertise. Together, we can help accelerate inclusive growth and deliver lasting economic benefits in the communities we serve."

Founded in 1996, Clearinghouse CDFI has $865 million in assets and has provided over $2 billion since its inception. They are a mission-driven lender focused on financing projects in low-income areas and capital-limited rural communities across the United States and in Indian Country.

About Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI)

Clearinghouse CDFI is a mission-driven lender that finances projects in low-income and capital-limited communities across the United States and Indian Country. Since 1996, the organization has delivered $2.8 billion in loans to more than 2,770 community-focused projects, creating or retaining over 45,250 jobs and creating or preserving 14,000 units of affordable housing. These investments have directly benefited more than 5.2 million people.

Clearinghouse CDFI has maintained 26 consecutive years of profitability, demonstrating that mission-focused lending can operate with long-term financial discipline. The organization balances profit and purpose while delivering measurable community outcomes for people and communities.

Clearinghouse CDFI is also a Certified B Corporation with a score well above the certification threshold and significantly higher than the median for traditional businesses. Financial performance and mission alignment remain embedded in how the organization operates. Learn more at www.ccdfi.com.

SOURCE Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution