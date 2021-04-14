Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Names Software Industry Veterans Frank Vella and Michael Pellegrino as CEO and CFO

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank and Michael, and look forward to partnering with them to re-establish Constant Contact as an independent, growth-oriented platform," said James Pade, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake, and Tyler Sipprelle, Managing Director at Siris. "We are confident in their ability to accelerate and expand upon Constant Contact's commitment to bringing innovative, best-in-class digital marketing solutions that transform the ways SMBs use data to improve their marketing initiatives."

Mr. Vella is an accomplished leader who brings more than 20 years of transformative technology leadership and has effectively scaled software platforms across industries. Most recently, Mr. Vella served as CEO of Information Builders, a private equity-backed SaaS data and analytics platform acquired by TIBCO Software Inc. He has also built best-in-class operations at various tech firms across the globe, including industry leaders Microsoft, GE Capital, HP Enterprise and Xerox.

"I am excited to lead Constant Contact into this next chapter as a standalone company and growth platform," said Mr. Vella. "Constant Contact pioneered digital marketing solutions for SMBs and has invested heavily to develop dynamic tools to support data-driven business decisions. With the carve-out, Constant Contact is at an exciting inflection point, and I will be working closely with the team to honor its legacy and further accelerate innovation and organic and inorganic growth."

Mr. Vella is joined by Mr. Pellegrino, who has a proven track-record of strategic financial leadership. Prior to Constant Contact, Mr. Pellegrino served as the COO of SumTotal Systems, LLC, and CFO of Skillsoft, where he led finance teams for more than 14 years. Mr. Pellegrino started his career at EY.

"Constant Contact is a well-known leader in digital marketing," said Mr. Pellegrino. "I am thrilled to partner with the Company's talented team to help drive our reinvestment in growth and acquisition strategy, as Constant Contact continues to scale as a broader platform and bring new solutions to its customer base."

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact is a leader in digital marketing with a mission to provide people with a smarter way to market an idea, small business or cause online. Our platform has all the right tools, all in one place—from a logo maker and intelligent website builder to establish your brand; to email, social and search marketing tools to help you find new customers and keep them coming back. Paired with award-winning marketing advisors who know marketing across industries inside and out—and provide practical advice at every step of the way—we offer the right approach to online marketing to achieve the results you want. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

