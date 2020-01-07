Clearlake Capital-Backed Ivanti Names Board Chairman And Industry Veteran Jim Schaper CEO, Renewing Commitment To Be Aggressive Market Consolidator

"Jim is a software private equity industry pioneer and innovator of many software company transformations, including buy-and-builds, and he is the perfect fit to lead Ivanti day-to-day as Chairman and CEO," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We are fortunate to have Jim as our partner as Ivanti accelerates growth, drives industry consolidation, and develops the premier buy-and-build platform in infrastructure software. We are also excited to welcome this highly talented executive team who will work cohesively with the company's exceptional employees as Ivanti continues to deliver innovative software solutions to the unified IT and security markets."

Mr. Schaper has a track record with more than 30 years of experience, and has successfully grown, acquired, and integrated dozens of enterprise software companies. Prior to joining Ivanti, he was the founder and CEO of global enterprise software leader Infor and led its growth from a $40 million business to over $2 billion in less than five years.

"This is an exciting time for Ivanti, and I'm truly honored to lead the company," said Mr. Schaper. "With its world-class solutions, talented workforce, and the exceptional backing of Clearlake, Ivanti is poised to unify IT departments at organizations around the world, and I look forward to our continued success."

"Steve Daly has devoted most of his career to making Ivanti what it is today, a global company with over $500 million in annual revenue and proprietary solutions used by 78 of the Fortune 100," added Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. "On behalf of Clearlake and the Ivanti team, we thank Steve for his exemplary commitment to the company and its people, and we are grateful he will remain on the Board to continue his partnership with Ivanti."

Ivanti also announced several additional appointments to its executive team, all effective immediately, in support of the company's long-term vision.

Jeff Abbott , who most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Infor, has joined Ivanti as President.

, who most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Infor, has joined Ivanti as President. Michael McClellan , a seasoned Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and operating executive at several Clearlake portfolio companies, has joined Ivanti as Executive Vice President and CFO.

, a seasoned Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and operating executive at several Clearlake portfolio companies, has joined Ivanti as Executive Vice President and CFO. Mary Trick , a long-time Infor Senior Executive Vice President leading end-to-end customer success, has joined Ivanti as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

, a long-time Infor Senior Executive Vice President leading end-to-end customer success, has joined Ivanti as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Angie Gunter , formerly a Vice President of marketing at Infor, has joined Ivanti as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

, formerly a Vice President of marketing at Infor, has joined Ivanti as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. John Flavin , formerly an Executive Vice President at Infor, has joined Ivanti as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the independent business unit, supply chain business unit, and license management.

, formerly an Executive Vice President at Infor, has joined Ivanti as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the independent business unit, supply chain business unit, and license management. Mark Chamberlain , formerly Vice President of sales operations and partner programs at Ivanti and recently Vice President of finance at Avetta, has re-joined Ivanti as Senior Vice President of global operations.

"Each member of our new management team has successfully and directly contributed to the growth of other thriving, global enterprise software companies that drove innovation in their respective industries," added Mr. Schaper. "Additionally, each has extensive experience in acquiring and integrating complementary software companies and solutions. This team will help our employees and partners unify and streamline our customers' IT processes."

About Ivanti

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $16 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

