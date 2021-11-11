Clearlake Capital-backed nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Client Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today the appointment of Brad Rennick as Chief Client Officer ("CCO") to lead nThrive's client organization. He brings more than 20 years in enterprise SaaS and technology experience overseeing relationship management, complex solutions delivery, technical support and consultative sales experience, spending the last 10 years as the executive client leader at a high-growth cloud-based software company focused on the ambulatory healthcare market.

In his new role, Mr. Rennick is responsible for delivering a world-class client experience that ensures the successful adoption and value realization of nThrive's SaaS and technology solutions. He will be focused on developing a new client-centric companywide operating model while leading all on-boarding, support, implementation services, consultancy, adoption, advocacy and retention. Prior to nThrive, Mr. Rennick led Modernizing Medicine's client services organization where he was focused on helping clients transform and optimize their medical practices and patient experiences through the adoption and support of the company's practice management and EMR SaaS solutions.

"We are very excited to have Brad join the executive leadership team with his deep experience in building strong client relationships alongside his proficiency in developing and enabling colleagues," Hemant Goel, CEO of nThrive shared. "We are continuing to be hyper focused on strengthening our relationships with current clients and driving a companywide culture focused on client value to accelerate organic growth. Brad will be instrumental in helping us get there."

Mr. Rennick said, "I couldn't be more excited to join the nThrive team. The company has a proven track record of innovative SaaS solutions in revenue cycle management as the go-to end-to-end platform. I've joined a tenured team of health care technology professionals, an electrifying culture, and a human-first approach supported by in-depth data insights. Our collective focus on providing cloud-based technology to advance our clients' business financial needs with efficiency will allow them to focus on their goals of providing the best possible patient care with the strongest clinical outcomes at the lowest cost."

"With an experienced Chief Client Officer at the helm, nThrive is signaling its commitment to remain lockstep with its clients' evolving technology needs," said Payam Taaghol, Executive Chairman at nThrive, and Paul Huber, Principal at Clearlake. "We look forward to supporting Brad and the nThrive Executive Leadership team as they transform the client experience for nThrive's SaaS solutions. His skills in optimizing best practices for client success, combined with our O.P.S.® playbook in software, will result in tangible benefits and value for nThrive's growing healthcare client base."

About nThrive

nThrive provides healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education software solutions to more than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

nThrive's end-to-end software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. For more information, please visit https://www.nthrive.com/.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $50 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

