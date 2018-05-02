Clearlake Capital-Backed Perforce Adds Enterprise-Grade Source Code Analysis to its Portfolio With Acquisition of PRQA

Growth through acquisition is an integral part of Perforce's business strategy to develop a comprehensive portfolio of leading enterprise scale software solutions for technology developers and development operations ("DevOps") teams. The acquisition of PRQA represents Perforce's fourth successful acquisition in the past two years, and its first under Clearlake's new ownership, which was announced in early January 2018.

"With this latest acquisition we continue delivering on our strategy to offer more solutions and capabilities that improve DevOps pipeline performance for enterprise development teams," said Janet Dryer, Perforce CEO. "PRQA is a great match with Perforce as we both serve large global teams striving to deliver their solutions faster and with higher quality."

PRQA solutions are widely adopted by organizations whose products need to perform securely and reliably in mission critical and safety critical environments, such as automotive, aerospace, medical and other demanding industries. Customers realize faster time-to-market due to the technology's scale and accuracy in automated inspection of source code for high risk code and non-conformance to standards.

"We are excited to support the Perforce management team as they continue to execute on its buy-and-build strategy," added Prashant Mehrotra, Partner of Clearlake. "With this strategic acquisition of PRQA, Perforce now offers solutions for enterprise customers to address security and quality early in the software development lifecycle, enabling better continuous integration and continuous delivery."

"PRQA have been at the forefront of code quality management for over 30 years. We have some of the world's top experts in code analysis at PRQA, and our products help our customers develop high-quality code more reliably and at a faster pace. By joining forces with Perforce we will be able to expand the reach of this great technology and deliver business value to a much bigger audience worldwide," said Paul Blundell, PRQA CEO.

About Perforce

Perforce is a leading provider of enterprise scale software solutions to technology developers and development operations ("DevOps") teams requiring productivity, visibility and scale during all phases of the development lifecycle. Enterprises across the globe rely on its agile planning and ALM tools, developer collaboration, static code analysis, version control and repository management solutions as the foundation for successful DevOps at scale. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. Perforce has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, Boston, MA, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, India, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $7 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

