Clearlake Capital-Backed Perforce Names Janet Dryer Chair of the Board and Mark Ties CEO; Tech and Finance Veteran Mike Goergen Joins as CFO

Ties has been with Perforce as COO/CFO since January 2016; during that period, Dryer served as CEO of the company. In that time, the company nearly doubled its revenue through a combination of organic and inorganic growth. This success was instrumental in attracting Perforce's current sponsor, Clearlake Capital, which acquired the company in January 2018.

"There is absolutely no one better equipped to continue leading Perforce on its upward trajectory," said Dryer. "I have worked closely with Mark over the last decade, teaming up on over 20 acquisitions. In these past few years at Perforce, we've been daily collaborators, and I truly look forward to seeing him succeed in this new capacity."

Perforce also announced that technology and finance veteran Mike Goergen is joining the company as CFO, effective immediately. Goergen has a background in technology and proven experience making strategic contributions to growth-oriented companies like Perforce. With 26 years in finance and accounting, he was most recently CFO at Digi International, a Minnesota-based technology company. Before that, he held leadership roles at two other technology companies, Trimble and PeopleNet Communications.

"I'm thrilled that Mike is joining the Perforce team. He's a smart, driven, and proactive problem solver with a strong business perspective," said Ties. "His software background positions him perfectly, and we are confident he will step right in and contribute to our outstanding momentum."

"We are excited about the growth at Perforce, the suite of solutions, and the strong leadership at the company," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake Capital. "Perforce has an admirable culture of teamwork and innovation and history of successful acquisitions, and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued momentum."

About Perforce



Perforce is a leading provider of enterprise-scale software solutions to technology developers and development operations ("DevOps") teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale during all phases of the development lifecycle. Enterprises across the globe rely on its Agile planning and ALM tools, developer collaboration, static code analysis, version control, and repository management solutions as the foundation for successful DevOps at scale. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. Perforce has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, Boston, MA, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, India, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $7 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 1491 412944

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

For Clearlake

Blicksilver PR

Kristin Celauro, 732-433-5200, kristin@blicksilverpr.com, or

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearlake-capital-backed-perforce-names-janet-dryer-chair-of-the-board-and-mark-ties-ceo-tech-and-finance-veteran-mike-goergen-joins-as-cfo-300668892.html

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

