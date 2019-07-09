Clearlake Capital-Backed symplr Expands Senior Management Team; Adds Jordan Copland As CFO And Brian Fugere As CMO

"We are thrilled to add executives with significant software and technology operating experience to the symplr team as we prepare for our next phase of growth. Jordan is a seasoned financial professional who has helped lead several software companies through rapid growth phases, and Brian brings deep marketing leadership and healthcare industry expertise," said Rick Pleczko, CEO at symplr. "With the backing of our financial sponsors, Clearlake and SkyKnight, coupled with our best-in-class platform and industry leadership, we are accelerating our rapid growth trajectory. Our company and management team are now even better positioned to deliver the most innovative solutions to help healthcare organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements and increase operational efficiency."

Tres Thompson, who previously served as symplr's COO and CFO, will focus on the COO role going forward as symplr scales up its business operations, particularly given its recent acquisitions of API Healthcare ("API") and IntelliSoft Group ("IntelliSoft").

"symplr is an exciting company with a strong vision and expert backing, and I am thrilled to step in at this point in its growth story," said Mr. Copland. "By pursuing both organic product innovation and an aggressive acquisition strategy to drive accelerated growth, the company is poised to expand its market leadership position."

"Rick has assembled a tremendous team to develop the leading healthcare GRC software platform that drives meaningful value for both providers and payers," said Mr. Fugere. "I am thrilled to work with the team to bring the platform to an industry in need of technology and process innovation to meet the challenges of a changing regulatory landscape."

"We are excited to support the symplr team as they continue to execute on their strategy to deliver the leading healthcare GRC SaaS platform," said Prashant Mehrotra and Paul Huber of Clearlake. "symplr has a strong culture of teamwork and innovation, along with a history of successful acquisitions, and we believe the expanded senior management team will further support the company's successful trajectory."

Mr. Copland brings close to 30 years of experience to symplr. Most recently, Mr. Copland served as CFO and EVP of Finance and Operations at Quorum Business Solutions and, prior to that, was CFO at Omnitracs. Earlier in his career, Mr. Copland served as Vice President of Finance and Planning at Disney Consumer Products, and he served as Executive Vice President and CFO, and as EVP – Strategic Development, at GSI Commerce. Mr. Copland earned an MBA from The Wharton School and a BA in Economics/International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Fugere was most recently with Virence Health, serving as Chief Marketing Officer of the company both before and after it was carved out from GE Healthcare. Prior to that, Mr. Fugere was President at The Estimating Edge, and previously he served in several leadership roles, including as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, at RemitDATA. Mr. Fugere earned a certificate from the Executive Education program at the Harvard Business School, an MBA from George Mason University, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University.

Growth through acquisition, coupled with innovation, is an integral part of symplr's business strategy to deliver the industry's leading healthcare GRC SaaS platform. Earlier this year, symplr acquired API, integrating its workforce management capabilities with symplr's provider data management and credentialing software platform to deliver the industry's only fully integrated GRC and human capital management SaaS platform of scale, offering an end-to-end solution addressing the full spectrum of healthcare labor regulatory requirements. symplr also acquired IntelliSoft earlier this year, adding its complementary provider credentialing software and NCQA certified Credentials Verification Organization service offering. The acquisition of IntelliSoft represented symplr's seventh successful acquisition in the past six years, and its second under sponsorship from Clearlake and SkyKnight, which was announced in October 2018.

About symplr



Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in governance, risk and compliance SaaS solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. More information is available at www.symplr.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $10 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

About SkyKnight Capital



Founded in 2015, SkyKnight Capital brings together an experienced investment team and a flexible, long duration approach to private equity investing. SkyKnight focuses on partnering with high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight manages capital on behalf of institutional family offices and leading endowments. The firm seeks investments in the Healthcare, TMT, Transportation & Logistics, and Business Services industries. SkyKnight platform investments to date have consisted of equity commitments ranging from $10 million to over $200 million. For additional information, please contact Mara Hunt (mara@skyknightcapital.com).

