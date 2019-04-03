Clearlake Capital Group Announces Team Promotions And Additions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading global private equity and alternative asset investment firm, today made several announcements including naming five Clearlake veterans as Partners and/or Managing Directors, several other promotions within the firm, and new senior level additions to the team.

José E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Clearlake, commented, "We are thrilled to recognize the dedication of our team members who have not only contributed to the success of our portfolio companies but also made key contributions to the firm's culture and values. We are very pleased to take this opportunity to congratulate these exceptional individuals for their part in Clearlake's continued growth."

The Clearlake team members promoted to Partner and/or Managing Director include:

Fred Ebrahemi, Partner, Managing Director, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, joined Clearlake in 2014 and is responsible for providing legal advice during the execution of private equity transactions and other investments, legal oversight of portfolio companies and firm operations, and firm regulatory and legal compliance.

Dan Groen, Managing Director, joined Clearlake in 2015, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors of Clearlake portfolio companies OnShift and symplr. Mr. Groen co-heads Clearlake's business development efforts and focuses primarily on fostering relationships with key deal intermediaries, sourcing new platform investments, and assisting portfolio companies with add-on acquisitions.

James Pade, Partner and Managing Director, joined Clearlake in 2013, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including American Construction Source, Diligent, EagleView, FloWorks, Ivanti Software, and Lytx. Mr. Pade has been involved in several of Clearlake's business services (including IT services and industrial distribution) investments and currently focuses on Clearlake's structured equity and debt investments.

Arta Tabaee, Managing Director, joined Clearlake in 2010, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors of Clearlake portfolio companies Proven Brands and Team Technologies. Mr. Tabaee has been involved in several of Clearlake's industrials, technology, and consumer platforms.

Pedro Urrutia, Partner, Managing Director, and Chief Financial Officer, joined Clearlake in 2010. With more than 20 years of related experience, Mr. Urrutia is responsible for the management of Clearlake's corporate accounting and operations departments.

"We are also pleased to recognize the tremendous talent at all levels of the firm. We congratulate this group on achieving another milestone in their careers and for playing a key role in Clearlake's goal of generating market leading returns for our clients while making a positive contribution to society," continued Messrs. Feliciano and Eghbali. "The growth of Clearlake's differentiated alternative investment platform and our proprietary approach to operational improvement, O.P.S.®, is supported and enhanced every day by their dedication and hard work."

Clearlake announced today that the following team members have been promoted to Senior Associate:

Vikram Abraham joined Clearlake in 2017. Prior to joining Clearlake, Mr. Abraham was an investment professional at Marlin Equity Partners, and prior to that, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Barclays Investment Bank. He is involved in some of Clearlake's recent investments such as symplr and Unifrax.

Brad Kottman joined Clearlake in 2017. Prior to Clearlake, Mr. Kottman was an investment professional at Trilantic Capital Partners, and prior to that, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Citi. He is involved in some of Clearlake's recent investments such as Janus.

Clearlake also announced the following additions to the team:

Tony La Rosa, Managing Director, O.P.S.® - With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. La Rosa has worked extensively with private equity owned companies in senior IT roles, including CTO positions at two Clearlake-owned businesses. He is responsible for Clearlake internal IT systems and also assists Clearlake portfolio companies in the implementation of O.P.S.® initiatives in the IT infrastructure and architecture areas, including cybersecurity, DevOps, business applications, and cloud operations.

Shalini Bala Subramaniam, Managing Director - Prior to joining Clearlake, Ms. Bala Subramaniam was a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group at Deutsche Bank, and prior to that, she was an Analyst in the Equity Capital Markets & Financial Sponsors Group at Bank of America. She co-heads Clearlake's business development efforts and focuses primarily on fostering relationships with key deal intermediaries, sourcing new platform investments, and assisting portfolio companies with add-on acquisitions.

Martin Arzac, Managing Director - Prior to joining Clearlake, Mr. Arzac was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, and prior to that, he was a Director at UBS Investment Bank and an Analyst at DLJ. Mr. Arzac focuses on sourcing, structuring, and executing Clearlake's debt-related investments as well as other firm-wide strategic initiatives and special projects.

Amanda Fields-Schuler - Prior to joining Clearlake, Ms. Fields-Schuler was a consultant at Stax Inc. and an Associate Intern, Technology Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She is involved in some of Clearlake's recent investments such as American Construction Source, FloWorks, and ProVation.

About Clearlake Capital Group

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $8 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

