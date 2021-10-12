Clearlake Capital Group Named to Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

The list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All 146 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment. To view the complete list, go to https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2021.

"Since the founding of our firm, we have partnered with founders and entrepreneurs who have built successful companies that can benefit from Clearlake's deep resources and operational expertise through our O.P.S.® value creation framework," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "Being recognized by Inc. is strong validation of our approach, and we will continue to work closely with entrepreneurs and management teams who are looking to secure new opportunities."

"While private capital may be more accessible today, it's even more critical that owners and entrepreneurs find the right partner with whom they can entrust with their greatest assets," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc., and look forward to leveraging our long history of success to help companies achieve their next level of growth."

In 2021, Clearlake has made 11 platform investments and 38 add-on investments, including BakeMark, BeyondTrust, Confluence, Constant Contact, InvestCloud, Lydall, Mold-Rite Plastics, Newfold Digital, nThrive, RSA and Springs Window Fashions.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $43 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

