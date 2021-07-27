Clearlake Capital's José E. Feliciano Named Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Awards Laureate

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), a leading investment firm that invests in the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, today announced that Clearlake Co-founder and Managing Partner José E. Feliciano has been named a winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Awards. Mr. Feliciano joins fellow winners Stacey Abrams, political leader, entrepreneur, and author; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon.

For 53 years, the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award has honored exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have taken a bold stand for justice and human rights, not only supporting these causes in principle but actively working to protect and advance the dignity and well-being of all.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, an organization that has been working tirelessly for decades to overcome inequality and promote human rights," said Mr. Feliciano. "Today, more than ever, there is a new urgency to continue RFK's legacy and address the numerous challenges our society is facing, including persistent economic and social inequities. As Bobby Kennedy himself said, 'A world of constantly accelerating economic progress…would, in short, be a world that we would be proud to have built.' It is my strong belief that through investment in education and entrepreneurship, as well as improving access to capital, we can level the playing field."

In addition to his Clearlake responsibilities, Mr. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are co-founders of the SUPERCHARGED Initiative. The Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano SUPERCHARGED Initiative (KJSI) is a philanthropic grantmaking and impact investment organization that invests in both nonprofits and for-profit ventures that are compatible with its goal to make a lasting impact across four key priorities: education, entrepreneurship, equal opportunity, and empowerment. In addition, Feliciano serves on the boards of directors of the Robert Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the career advancement and increased leadership of underrepresented talent, the Stanford University Board of Trustees, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

"For as long as Americans have had the right to vote, we've had enemies of democracy working to restrict, suppress, and violate the will of the people, particularly those from poor and underrepresented communities," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "These underlying problems within our political system do not happen in a vacuum. We need the decisive, moral leadership of people like our 2021 Ripple of Hope Award laureates to uplift the voices of the marginalized and dismantle the oppressive structural causes of injustice and inequality across all arenas."

Previous winners of the Ripple of Hope Award include Barack Obama, Tim Cook, Colin Kaepernick, Dolores Huerta, Desmond Tutu, Hillary Clinton, John Lewis, Bono, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Robert F. Smith, George Clooney, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden. Learn more about RFK Human Rights and its annual Ripple of Hope Award at RFKHumanRights.org/Awards.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are consumer, industrials, and technology. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing changemakers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

