ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Completion of Performance Testing and Application for Firetube Boiler Burner Certification in China as well as Signing of a Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) with Jiangsu Shuang Liang Boiler Co. Ltd

SEATTLE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced today that the company has completed the government performance testing required for their 2-ton fire tube boiler burner to be sold in the Chinese Market. The performance testing results have been submitted along with the required documentation for certification in China. Once the certification is granted, the company can produce market and sell the burners in the Chinese market. Additionally, the Company signed a non-binding CFA agreement with Jiangsu Shuang Liang Boiler Co. Ltd to provide a next generation ultra-low emission, and high efficiency integrated boiler burner package for the Chinese market.

In line with the company's commercialization plans for its fire tube boiler burner products in China, the product type testing application was successfully submitted and accepted by the Chinese government burner testing authorities. Acceptance of ClearSign's formal application was required before the government agreed to proceed and schedule formal 'on-site' commercial burner product testing for safety, performance and to verify that the burner is in compliance with the Chinese regulations. The formal testing was recently completed by government representatives and the full application was then submitted for review by the Chinese authorities. The company hopes to get a formal response by the end of the second quarter.

The company is also pursuing a strategic sales channel and alliance through a CFA with China's top tier boiler company Jiangsu Shuang Liang Boiler Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of China's Shuang Liang Group Co. Ltd, which is one of China's top 500 enterprises. Shuang Liang Boiler Company has the largest market share and ranks as China's number one boiler manufacturer in the industrial boiler, district heating boiler, and commercial and institutional boiler markets, with over 700 active sales personnel and sales offices strategically located throughout China. The company has been developing a relationship with Shuang Liang Boiler company now for some time, leading to their participation in the formal burner the testing process.

"I am delighted to make public that we have successfully produced, installed, commissioned, and brought into full operation our fire tube "ClearSign Core" Ultra Low NOx burner in a commercial fire tube boiler in China, and were able to arrange for the Chinese government testing authorities to conduct and complete their rigorous burner product tests," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This is another major milestone for the company, and we believe this demonstration met all requirements. Prior to this testing we submitted all the required documentation, the acceptance of which enabled the performance testing to proceed. I do need to note that we do still need to wait for a response from the government officials, but we are very optimistic that this will be positive. For anyone not aware, the Chinese government burner "type" testing is mandatory for boiler burners, and, if granted, and our formal Government burner product certification is issued it will certify that our 125hp ClearSign Core fire tube Burner is a commercially approved production ultra-low NOx burner model, and accordingly is allowed to be produced, marketed and sold in the China market."

"Concurrently we have been developing our strategic relationship with Shuang Liang Boiler company now for some time, and in-fact they provided the fire tube boiler, resources, personnel and secure facilities needed for our demonstration fire tube burner. This relationship has progressed and is now evidenced in our collaboration agreement describing our mutual plans to create and sell a range of integrated boilers and ClearSign Core burners to sell into the Chinese market," concluded Dr. Deller.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.clearsign.com

