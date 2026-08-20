ClearSky Health Announces Plans for New Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals in Arizona and South Carolina

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider, has announced plans to build two new 36-bed medical rehabilitation hospitals, expanding the organization to 19 facilities nationwide. The hospitals will be located in Casa Grande, Ariz., and Seneca, S.C.

The new hospitals will provide specialized rehabilitative care to patients recovering from disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions. Each hospital is expected to treat more than 650 patients annually and create about 100 new jobs in its community.

"Our goal is to strengthen the health and well-being of people in each community by expanding access to critical post-acute healthcare services," says Michael Warrington, CEO of ClearSky Health. "These hospitals will complement existing acute care services in their communities, providing patients with access to specialized rehabilitation close to home. By receiving care near their families and support systems, patients can focus on maximizing their recoveries, regaining independence, and returning home to the people and activities they enjoy."

Patients at each hospital will be treated by an interdisciplinary healthcare team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals. The 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art hospitals will feature all private patient rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment and one-on-one therapy, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, an activities of daily living space that emulates home conditions, and an outdoor therapeutic courtyard.

"Our teams will go above and beyond to provide patients and their families with exceptional care and support," Warrington says. "Our goal is to provide excellent services that result in the best possible outcomes for our patients."

Research has shown that patients treated in medical rehabilitation hospitals experience better outcomes, including returning home sooner, remaining home longer, having fewer hospital readmissions and ER visits, and living longer than those treated at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.

ClearSky Health currently owns and operates 15 medical rehabilitation hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, with two more hospitals under development in Wisconsin. With the addition of the two new hospitals, ClearSky Health will operate 19 medical rehabilitation hospitals nationwide.

SOURCE ClearSky Health