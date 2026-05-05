ClearSky Health Announces Strategic Recapitalization and Leadership Transition to Accelerate Growth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Health, a premier national rehabilitative healthcare provider, today announced a strategic recapitalization to support accelerated growth, expand patient care capabilities, and invest long-term in its facilities and personnel.

In alignment with the recapitalization, ClearSky Health also announced a leadership transition. Chief Executive Officer, Darby Brockette, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristi Duncan, will move from their operating roles to the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity of strategic vision. The Board has appointed Michael Warrington, ClearSky Health President, as Chief Executive Officer, and Bonnie Cushman, Senior VP of Corporate & Hospital Finance, as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2026.

Once finalized, the recapitalization will provide ClearSky Health with significant financial resources to expand its footprint in high-demand rehabilitation markets, and continue the organization's commitment to drive outstanding patient outcomes by further investment in technology and staff development.

"This is an exciting new chapter for ClearSky Health," Brockette says. "The recapitalization reflects strong confidence in our business model and dedicated executive team. Michael and Bonnie have extensive operational expertise, and I look forward to supporting their leadership from the Board as the organization grows to serve more patients needing specialized rehabilitation."

Warrington brings more than 25 years of experience to his role, having managed operational efforts for large healthcare providers in key markets such as California, Texas, and Florida. He has led the integration of several hospitals and spearheaded the development of partnerships with prominent acute care systems. Prior to joining ClearSky Health, he served as President or Kindred Healthcare.

Cushman brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to her position, with extensive financial and operational expertise in post-acute care and physician practice sectors. She previously served as CEO and CFO at Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health hospitals.

"I'm honored to lead ClearSky Health at such a pivotal time," Warrington says. "We will build on the strong foundation established by Darby and Kristi, who leave a legacy of high-quality patient outcomes, and accelerate our growth strategy to deliver superior rehabilitative care to more communities across the country."

ClearSky Health owns and operates 15 medical rehabilitation hospitals across Arizona, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, with two more in planning stages in Wisconsin.

SOURCE ClearSky Health