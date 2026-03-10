Miller Named to Board of Directors of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations for ClearSky Health, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA). He will serve a three-year term alongside fellow association members who volunteer their expertise and leadership to support AMRPA's mission and advance inpatient rehabilitation nationwide.

Nate Miller, ClearSky Health

Miller brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and healthcare operations experience to the board. In his current role at ClearSky Health, he leads operational strategy across a national network of post-acute care hospitals. He has helped position ClearSky Health hospitals to be ranked within the top 10% of the nation by driving performance optimization. He also mentors and supports facility CEOs and managers, fostering a culture of servant leadership, accountability, and innovation.

Previously, Miller served as Senior Vice President of New Hospital Operations and Vice President of Clinical Operations for ClearSky Health, where he directed hospital start-ups, licensure and accreditation efforts, clinical operations, quality assurance, and leadership development initiatives. His work has consistently focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, and improving patient outcomes.

"Rehabilitation is essential to helping patients achieve the best possible outcomes and regain independence," Miller says. "I'm passionate about strengthening the role of rehabilitation in recovery and honored to serve on a board that advances high-quality rehabilitative care nationwide."

Miller earned a bachelor's degree in health sciences and a master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark. He is active in numerous professional and community organizations, previously serving on several nonprofit boards and healthcare associations.

ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitation provider that owns and operates 15 medical rehabilitation hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

SOURCE ClearSky Health